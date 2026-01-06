Prime Video’s Tomb Raider TV series has expanded its cast, with The Thursday Murder Club and The Celebrity Traitors favourite Celia Imrie among the new additions.

Alongside Imrie, who's set to play Francine, the head of advancement at the British Museum, other newcomers to the cast include Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs.

Alien and Ghostbusters star Weaver will play Evelyn Wallis, a mysterious woman who is keen to exploit Lara’s talents, while Harry Potter and The White Lotus actor Isaacs will portray Atlas de Mornay, one of the canon roles.

The trio join the previously announced Sophie Turner, who will be leading the cast as Lara Croft.

Other new additions to the Tomb Raider cast include Martin Bobb-Semple, who will play Zip, and Bill Paterson, who will star as Winston from the video games.

Jack Bannon will also appear as Gerry from the Tomb Raider universe and John Heffernan will play David, while there are also parts for Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed and August Wittgenstein.

Celia Imrie on The Celebrity Traitors.

The new series comes from Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge after she was snapped up by Amazon in an exclusive three-year deal back in 2019.

The new show will also feature Jonathan Van Tulleken (Shōgun and The Changeling) as director and Chad Hodge (Wayward Pines and Good Behavior) as Waller-Bridge’s co-showrunner.

Turner said in a statement: "I’ve been a long-time fan of Tomb Raider and the character of Lara. She has always felt for me, very emboldened in a male dominated world. She’s a fierce female role model!"

Waller-Bridge said that the cast is beyond her "wildest dreams", adding that she's thrilled "to have been able to bring some personal and fan favourites to the screen while also introducing a few new rascals of our own to the mix".

Production is set to kick off on the series later this month, and a release date is yet to be confirmed.

