The Celebrity Traitors has only just ended and has undoubtedly shot to the top of many people's best TV shows of the year lists.

Whether it was Alan Carr getting the giggles, Celia Imrie's flatulence or Joe Marler's angelic walk down across a rickety bridge, The Celebrity Traitors has proven to be a must watch.

With 11.7 million (and growing!) people tuning into the first episode alone, it's no surprise that audiences have been keen for yet another season with even more beloved famous faces taking part.

The best thing about The Celebrity Traitors is its all-star cast, who have left all egos at the door and excelled in the game, and I reckon these 10 celebrities listed below could do the very same...

Celebrities who should appear on a potential Celebrity Traitors season 2

Bob Mortimer

Daisy May Cooper

Charlie Cooper

Nicola Walker

Alison Hammond

Olivia Colman

Rob Beckett

Chunkz

Greg Davies

Diane Parish

If you need furthering reasoning as to why, scroll on.

Bob Mortimer

Bob Mortimer. John Phillips/Getty Images

Bob Mortimer has been making audiences laugh for almost four decades and admittedly and ashamedly so, I only really got into his work in 2022 amid the release of The Satsuma Complex.

But it was seeing him in Last One Laughing: UK that truly made me want to see every single TV show he'd been in, thus signalling a binge watch of Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing.

The comedian was heavily rumoured for The Celebrity Traitors, but that sadly never came into fruition. However, with show execs reportedly wanting him for another season should the BBC re-commission, I have high hopes.

Daisy May and Charlie Cooper

Daisy May and Charlie Cooper in NightWatch. BBC/So Humble/Jamie Simonds

The brother and sibling duo have been entertaining the nation since 2017 and were both reportedly set to take part in the series before dropping out due to timing constraints.

But with their TV reunion on BBC Three's NightWatch, in which they sleep over at the UK's spookiest places, and their subsequent hilarious press tour that followed, has only cemented their need to be in the Traitors castle.

All I can think about is that Daisy May being a Traitor and Charlie a Faithful would be absolute cinema.

Nicola Walker

Nicola Walker. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Maybe I'm biased because I think The Split is one of the greatest dramas in recent years, but the dynamic Walker's Hannah Stern had with her sisters and mother is the exact kind of energy needed at a Traitors roundtable.

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

If you have ever had the pleasure of watching clips from Olivia Colman on press tours promoting her latest projects, then you'll know exactly why she needs to be on The Celebrity Traitors.

Her hilarious and witty nature will give the castle the Alan Carr vibes that has made this series so enjoyable. And she's no stranger to sniffing out the truth, having starred in the acclaimed Broadchurch. So maybe she could give David Tennant a call too?

Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond. Joe Maher/WireImage

Alison Hammond was definitely on plenty of people's minds when the news of Celebrity Traitors was revealed.

Having already appeared in a Traitors-themed sketch for Red Nose Day, providing all the laughs, it seems a natural progression for the TV presenter.

Rob Beckett

Rob Beckett. Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Another Last One Laughing alumni, Rob Beckett could quite possibly be the worst Traitor in the castle if he were to appear on the show.

In the Prime Video series, Beckett's attempt at trying not to laugh or smile was a sight to be seen, which could only be a recipe for TV success when trying to keep hold of a secret.

Chunkz

Chunkz. Copa/Getty Images

Celebrity Traitors featured Niko Omilana this year, and would make sense for the BBC to follow suit with another content creator, but perhaps another whose pranking skills isn't used against him.

Chunkz's YouTube career is fairly impressive, especially his videos in which he has to guess an intruder among a group of people...

Greg Davies

Greg Davies. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for the NTA's

Greg Davies could be the best signing of the bunch. A good Faithful who would be banished quite soon, if his sarcastic comedy style has anything to do with it.

Diane Parish

Diane Parish for Radio Times. Photography by Nicky Johnston

Diane Parish needs to avenge the early banishment of Tameka Empson! Outside of her appearance as Denise Fox on EastEnders, the actor is incredibly funny and would provide laughs when needed.

But I have a strong feeling she'd take the show incredibly seriously, as one should, and would be able to tap into her acting skills to progress further in the game.

The Celebrity Traitors is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

The Celebrity Traitors is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.