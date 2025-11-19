It’s time to grab your pink lollipop and Uk'otoa card game as the long-awaited adaptation of Critical Role’s second role-playing campaign, The Mighty Nein, has finally landed!

First announced back in January 2023, the series follows the beloved ragtag band of fugitives and misfits on their magical adventures in the realm of Wildemount, with the threat of war looming over the powerful reality-shaping arcana relic known as "the Beacon".

Following that shocking showdown at The Fletching and Moondrop Traveling Carnival of Curiosities, what’s next for the distraught Mollymauk Tealeaf (Taliesin Jaffe)? And will the group be framed for the catastrophic events?

Here's everything you need to know about when episode 4 is released.

When is The Mighty Nein episode 4 released?

Following the three episode premiere on Wednesday 19 November on Prime Video, The Mighty Nein episode 4 will be released on Wednesday 26 November in the UK.

The next instalment of the adult animated RPG adaptation, titled The Mighty Nein, will be available to stream from 12am GMT (midnight).

The upcoming episode is written by Critical Role stars Sam Riegal and Travis Willingham and directed by Invincible’s Micah Gunnell.

How many episodes of The Mighty Nein are there?

There are eight episodes in total of The Mighty Nein season 1, released across November and December.

This marks a much shorter run of episodes in comparison to Critical Role’s first animated series, The Legend of Vox Machina, which consisted of 12 episodes across the three seasons.

However, the episode runtimes are a lot longer, ranging from 42 to 48 minutes in length compared to TLOVM’s 22-minute episodes.

Star and CEO of Critical Role Productions Travis Willingham recently explained to fans at GalaxyCon San Jose 2025 that this was due to feedback about the pacing in TLOVM.

“We were trying to cram so much stuff into these twelve-episode seasons,” Willingham explained, “and because of that, a lot of the feedback that we got was like, 'Man, the pace is so fast. I wish it would just take a breath.'

“And we feel the same way. But we're also trying to accordion so much stuff into a season. We did the math one time and it was somewhere between uh squishing 28 to 32 hours [of gameplay] down into twelve, 22-minute episodes per season. Which is crazy! It's almost impossible.”

“But going 44-minutes meant we have a little bit more road, a little more runway” he continued, “each season has more time total to be able to tell those stories. And it was important to us to start from an origin perspective for Mighty Nein”

The Mighty Nein release schedule: When are new episodes released?

Critical Role fans are certainly being treated with a three episode premiere, but from there on out it’s back to the weekly drop format for the animated series.

Here's an overview of the release schedule for The Mighty Nein:

The Mighty Nein episode 1 – Mote of Possibility – Wednesday 19th November 2025

The Mighty Nein episode 2 – Who Will You Be? – Wednesday 19th November 2025

The Mighty Nein episode 3 – The Fletching & Moondrop Traveling Carnival of Curiosities – Wednesday 19th November 2025

The Mighty Nein episode 4 – The Mighty Nein – Wednesday 26th November 2025

The Mighty Nein episode 5 – Little Spark – Wednesday 3rd December 2025

The Mighty Nein episode 6 – Many Gifts – Wednesday 10th December 2025

The Mighty Nein episode 7 – Belonging – Wednesday 17th December 2025

The Mighty Nein episode 8 – The Zadash Job – TBC

The Mighty Nein premieres on Prime Video on Wednesday 19th November 2025.

