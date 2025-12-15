2026 is shaping up to be a huge year for the wider Game of Thrones franchise on HBO, as new spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set to release in January, ahead of House of the Dragon season 3 debuting later in the year.

While the former has a confirmed release date of 18th January, fans of the latter are still waiting for an exact date to have been confirmed. Now, they may have got one step closer, as Matt Smith appears to have let the cat out of the bag.

The Doctor Who star, who plays Daemon Targaryen in Housed of the dragon, was appearing on This Morning on Friday 12th December, to promote his Sky series The Death of Bunny Munro.

While speaking briefly about House of the Dragon season 3, Smith said: "That comes out, I think, in August next year."

An August release date would line up with what we have previously been told. Back in September, Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max content, said that season 3 would debut "just outside of [the 2026 Emmy eligibility window]".

This window closes at the end of May, which led to Deadline speculating that a June 2026 release seemed likely. However, an August release date would still fit the bill.

However, it should be noted that Smith said he "think(s)" it will be released in August, and with no official word from HBO yet, we can't be certain that is correct.

Regardless, fans still have plenty on the way from George RR Martin's fantasy world on screen.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has now been renewed for season 2, while House of the Dragon will officially return for season 4.

