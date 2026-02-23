*Warning: Spoilers ahead for the finale episode of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1.*

With all eyes now on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2, fans will have to say goodbye to one key character, who will not appear in the next instalment.

In a subtle difference from George RR Martin's novella, the final scene of season 1 sees Maekar (Sam Spruell) realise his youngest son Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) is missing and has snuck away to join Dunk (Peter Claffey) on the road.

In the novella, it's implied that Maekar gives him permission, while in the series, it's made abundantly clear that this is not the case.

While that change got us wondering if we'll see more of Maekar in season 2, Sam Spruell has confirmed that, as it stands, he will not be part of the next instalment.

He exclusively told Radio Times: "As things stand, I'm not [in season 2], but I really hope that we do see Maekar again, rather selfishly.

"I love playing a dysfunctional dad who just can't get it right, who sees his own failings reflected in his children. There's nothing more painful than that.

"And so I really enjoy the tension that exists within Maekar. And I think there is something in the strength of Egg that's such a clear challenge to Maekar's authority. I really liked the exploration of that as well. So I'm holding out hope that he'll return."

Maekar's absence in season 2 is in keeping with George RR Martin's second Dunk and Egg novella, The Sworn Sword, which sees the hedge knight and his squire on their next adventure, during which they get drawn into a dispute with Lady Rohanne Webber and Ser Eustace Osgrey.

Sam Spruell as Maekar in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms HBO/Sky

Season 2 is currently filming, with showrunner Ira Parker teasing a little of what's to come.

He told Radio Times: "Book two takes place at a drought. And obviously, you’ve been to Belfast, and you know there’s no way any human being could ever shoot Belfast for a drought, as it rains at some point every single day. So we’re going elsewhere to seek 'unrainings'".

As for what role Egg will take on in the second season? The showrunner teased to Radio Times and other press: "We're gonna see Egg get into the action a little bit. Dexter's been training. I think people are gonna be impressed."

