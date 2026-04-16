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A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 filming halted as Game of Thrones spin-off battles extreme weather
The second season of the smash-hit series is currently filming in the Canary Islands.
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Published: Thursday, 16 April 2026 at 11:22 am
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