A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms has been forced to temporarily halt production on season 2 over bad weather and flooding.

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The latest Game Of Thrones spin-off, which became a smash-hit on launch this year, is currently filming its second outing in Gran Canaria.

However, after the island was hit by severe weather conditions caused by Storm Therese, including flooding and heavy rainfall, the series was forced to put down cameras.

HBO has confirmed that the storm has resulted in weather delays to the show’s production.

Peter Claffey as Dunk and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. HBO/Sky

The second season, titled The Sworn Sword, saw production move from Belfast to Spain – ironically to remain faithful to the source material and depict a drought.

Speaking to Radio Times about the upcoming season, showrunner Ira Parker said: "Book 2 takes place at a drought. And obviously you’ve been to Belfast, and you know there’s no way any human being could ever shoot Belfast for a drought, as it rains at some point every single day.

"So we’re going elsewhere to seek 'unrainings'."

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, based on the Dunk and Egg novellas by George R R Martin, follows the tales of Ser Duncan The Tall (Peter Claffey), an up-and-coming hedge knight, as he makes his way through Westeros with his young squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell).

Both seemingly inconsequential characters are known to go on to cement their place in the history of Westeros.

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In season one, based on the first novella The Hedge Knight, Egg was revealed to really be Aegon Targaryen – the fourth son of Prince Maekar Targaryen in the Royal family.

Meeting by chance at an inn on route to a small tourney in Ashford Meadow, Dunk and Egg formed an unlikely bond, in doing so putting wheels in motion for events that change Westeros's future.

The first season consisted of six, half-hour episodes, with season 2 currently slated for an early 2027 release.

It is currently unclear how the flooding will impact the season's planned release date.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is available to watch on HBO Max, Sky Atlantic and NOW – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

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