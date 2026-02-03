HBO has confirmed that this week’s episode of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be dropping earlier than expected to avoid clashing with Super Bowl Sunday.

The fourth episode of the show will still air on HBO on Sunday 8th February in its usual 10pm time slot, but will be released on the streaming site at 12:01am PT on Friday 6th February.

This will come as good news to fans of the series who can't wait for future instalments following episode 3’s game-changing reveal, which finally solved one of the show's biggest mysteries.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is the third series in the A Song of Ice and Fire franchise and is based on the Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas.

Set 100 years before Game of Thrones, and 72 years after House of the Dragon, the six-part series follows Dunk and his resourceful squire “Egg” as they head on a big adventure through the Seven Kingdoms.

The 60th Super Bowl will see the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks fight for the Lombardi Trophy at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. It will air on NBC and Peacock.

Finn Bennett as Prince Aerion 'Brightflame' Targaryen in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. HBO

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 is already in production, with the instalment expected to premiere before the end of next year.

And it looks like there could be further seasons on the horizon, despite the fact that George RR Martin has only published three Dunk and Egg novellas so far.

Showrunner Ira Parker recently revealed that there are 12 outlines from the author to form the basis of future seasons.

He told Radio Times magazine: "George has laid out… He has a document of everything that happens, basically, for 13, 14, 15 of these novellas. He just has to get to writing these."

He continued: "The nice thing is, we know what the ending is. We know the journeys that they go no. We would never be left making anything up. We would just have a looser road map than what we have right now.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is available to watch on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

