A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner Ira Parker has revealed that George RR Martin has outlined ideas for many more unwritten novellas that could form the basis of future seasons.

The fantasy author has only published three Dunk and Egg Novellas so far, with 1998’s The Hedge Knight serving as inspiration for the upcoming first season, 2003’s The Sworn Sword set to form the basis of season 2, which is currently in production, and 2010’s The Mystery Knight expected to inspire a potential third season.

Asked whether there’s a possibility of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms going beyond the three novellas, as Game of Thrones did with Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels, Parker told Radio Times magazine: “I would love – and I’ve pitched to HBO a couple of times to sort of well-intentioned half-smiles or eye rolls."

He continued: "I want to do three or four now with Egg, the boy, and come back in like five or 10 years and do three or four more with Egg, the young man. And then come back in five or 10 years, and do three or four more with Egg, the – well, the spoiler.

“I don’t think that’s necessarily how TV gets made unless you’re… Lisa Kudrow gets to do that. You know, The Comeback comes back every 10 years, and that’s OK. Or Linklater.

"But this is… There’s so many interesting things that happen throughout their lives. But I don’t want to focus the whole thing right at the beginning. It’s telling that whole journey that is very exciting to me."

He continued: "George has laid out… He has a document of everything that happens, basically, for 13, 14, 15 of these novellas. He just has to get to writing these.

"The nice thing is, we know what the ending is. We know the journeys that they go no. We would never be left making anything up. We would just have a looser road map than what we have right now.

Peter Claffey as Dunk in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. HBO/Sky

"Look, we’ll see. There’s a really decent chance that we’ll hopefully do three of those, and that’s it, and people can enjoy it. And that’ll be the experience that they have within this world, within Dunk and Egg.

"But if George writes more, you know, we’ll discuss it. I certainly would write these forever. I love these characters. I love this world."

Set approximately 90 to 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms follows a knight called Dunk and his resourceful squire “Egg”, who is actually the young Prince Aegon Targaryen, as they journey through the Seven Kingdoms.

Martin previously said in a blog post that the spin-off show is “as faithful an adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for".

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premieres on 19th January 2026 on Sky Atlantic and NOW and airs in the US on HBO.

