With Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and the third instalment of House of the Dragon just around the corner, it’s certainly a fantastic time to be a fantasy fan!

The latest franchise offering, based on The Hedge Knight – the first story in the beloved Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas – sees the debut of the fan-favourite characters and unlikely heroes.

The success of the highly anticipated HBO TV adaptation undoubtedly rests on the casting and chemistry of its leading duo, with the towering hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall and his surprisingly wise beyond-his-years young squire, known as “Egg”, sharing a particularly heartwarming dynamic.

Casting for the lead roles in the second Game of Thrones prequel was first announced back in April 2024, with ex-rugby player Peter Claffey revealed as Ser Duncan the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg.

Following the announcement, co-creator, writer, and executive producer George RR Martin took to his renowned personal blog, Not a Blog, to share his thoughts on the casting, praising the young actor for his “wonderful auditions”.

He continued: “He’s got an amazing amount of experience for his age. I am told he cannot wait to shave his head. (Love that sort of commitment). Peter and Dexter. They should make one hell of a pair.”

Martin also expressed his approval of the adaptation itself, revealing “I’ve seen all six episodes now (the last two in rough cuts, admittedly), and I loved them,” he wrote. “Dunk and Egg have always been favourites of mine, and the actors we found to portray them are just incredible.”

The Game of Thrones franchise first hit HBO over a decade ago, capturing a treasure trove of fans while launching the careers of many of its child stars. Sophie Turner, for example, has since gone on to be cast as the titular lead in Amazon MGM Studios’ rebooted Tomb Raider series, while House of the Dragon young star Milly Alcock is set to lead her own DC film as Supergirl later this year. The same will no doubt be true for this rising duo.

So, if you’re wondering who Ansell – taking on the titular role of Egg in the upcoming TV adaptation – is and where you might have seen him before, read on for everything you need to know about the young star.

Who is Dexter Sol Ansell?

Dexter Sol Ansell is a young British actor who is set to have quite the year. Alongside the release of the highly anticipated HBO adaptation of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, he is also starring in the upcoming film 500 Miles, opposite Bill Nighy, Clare Dunne, Roman Griffin Davis and Game of Thrones stalwart Maisie Williams.

He also comes from a relatively famous family, as he is the son of G4 pop-opera singer and X-Factor star Jonathan Ansell (what a throwback!) and former Quizmania host Debbie King.

Dexter Sol Ansell. HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Ansell attended the performing arts school Mark Jermin in Swansea, Wales, with Mark Jermin, founder and director of the school, previously expressing his pride in in a statement following the casting announcement: “Watching Iona, Cameron, Dexter, Alfie and Aroop rise through the industry is nothing short of inspirational. These young actors have worked incredibly hard and have embraced every opportunity with professionalism and passion.

“I couldn’t be prouder of each of them. They represent everything we stand for at Mark Jermin – talent, dedication and heart.”

How old is Dexter Sol Ansell?

Born in 2014, the rising Leeds star is just 11 years old, a similar age to Isaac Hempstead-Wright when he appeared in the first season of Game of Thrones as Bran Stark.

The other Stark siblings were played by Art Parkinson at just 9 years old, Maisie Williams at 13 and Sophie Turner at 14.

Peter Claffey as Dunk and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. HBO/Sky

What has Dexter Sol Ansell previously starred in?

The young star already boasts an impressive CV, with his first screen role coming in the beloved British soap Emmerdale, where he played Jimmy King's son Carl Holliday back in 2016.

While the role was later recast, Ansell returned to the soap three years later as Dawn Taylor's young son Lucas Taylor, a part he remained in until 2021.

Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. HBO

He then went on to star in the Sky original series The Midwich Cuckoos opposite Keeley Hawes, Channel 4 sitcom Hullraisers, and the Netflix film Christmas on Mistletoe Farm.

However, he is perhaps best known for his breakout role as the young Coriolanus in The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes in 2023.

Is Dexter Sol Ansell on social media?

Yes, the Leeds actor is active on Instagram and is currently promoting the upcoming HBO series on the platform, sporting the titular character’s iconic bald head.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be begin on 19th January on Sky and NOW.

If you're looking for something else to watch in the meantime, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Fantasy hub.