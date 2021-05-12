Fans think Outlander’s Graham McTavish is playing Harrold Westerling as he’s spotted on House of the Dragon set

Earlier this month we got our first look at House of the Dragon’s Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy sporting Targaryen blonde on set, generating plenty of excitement for the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel.

Advertisement

Set 300 years before the events in George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire, House of the Dragon promises to be just as epic as its predecessor, with a stellar cast to match. We know Paddy Considine, of Peaky Blinders and The Death of Stalin fame, will lead the cast as King Viserys I, with Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans and Steve Toussaint also confirmed.

The latest big name touted who appears to have joined the prequel is Outlander star Graham McTavish. The Scottish actor was spotted in full costume on the House of the Dragon set in Cornwall, sparking rumours he would be playing Harrold Westerling, the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sci-fi and fantasy newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The character description of Harrold states he is “the Commander and longest-serving member of the Kingsguard who still remembers the lustre of the storied Seven Knights. A once powerful Knight and a successful military background so a man with presence and status. Given the responsibility to the King to watch over and guard the Princess. In the current regime, where widespread peace has led to complacency and indulgence, he feels something of a loss of purpose, but nevertheless serves the King with a fierce, if quiet, loyalty.”

McTavish did post on his Instagram that he was in Cornwall around the time he was spotted on set, fuelling to the rumours.

House of the Dragon is set to air on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK sometime in 2022.

Advertisement

For something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Sci-Fi and Fantasy hub for the latest House of the Dragon news.