Gaiman was asked by a fan on the social media app Bluesky if he had started work on season 3 following the end of the Writers Guild of America strike, to which he simply replied "yes" (via TheWrap).

When another user asked the follow-up question, "Has it been renewed for a Season 3?" Gaiman said, "No, but I’ve been hired to write one."

When asked if John Finnemore – who co-wrote Good Omens season 2 with Gaiman – or other writers were working alongside him on the next season, Gaiman responded: “Right now, just me."

David Tennant as Crowley in Good Omens season 2. Cian Oba-Smith/Prime Video

Back in July, Gaiman said that although he had "planned and plotted" a third season, which would be the last season of the show, it wouldn't materialise "unless enough people watch season 2 to make Amazon happy".

He continued: "If I get to make it, [it] will take the story to a satisfying end. If I wasn't on strike, I'd be writing it currently."

He added: "Our set is still standing in a studio in Bathgate, and we would all love to get back there and finish the story in the way Terry and I plotted, long ago."

Good Omens season 2 picks up about three to four years following the season 1 finale, and follows Michael Sheen's Aziraphale and David Tennant's Crowley as they try to uncover a mystery when Jon Hamm's archangel Gabriel appears unexpectedly at the door of Aziraphale's bookshop with no memory of who he is or how he got there.

While what exactly a potential third season could entail remains a secret, Gaiman previously teased a plot that he and the late Terry Pratchett developed years ago.

Gaiman also explained that season 2 would act as a bridge between the first season and that storyline in a potential third outing, leaving the door open for further adventures for Aziraphale and Crowley.

He said: "Because the hypothetical season 3 exists, there is a story that is there, and I didn't feel that we could drive straight from season 1 into that."

