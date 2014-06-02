Yes, the ending of tonight's episode of Game of Thrones was traumatic alright. Not just because of the blood-curdlingly horrific way in which Prince Oberyn Martell, aka the Red Viper, met his end (thumbs in the eyes, head crushed like a melon). Not just because a character so many fans had come to love died. But also because it didn't have to happen...

Incredibly, the Viper had been winning this duel with the man they call the Mountain. Out-manoeuvring him, drawing first (and second and third) blood in a show of kick-ass martial arts, and finally about to have his long dreamt-of revenge for the rape and murder of his sister.

But then he got sloppy. And suddenly the tables were turned – and we were all left needing therapy...

Imagine if froch vs Groves ended like that #GameOfThrones — Richard Moyes (@richmoyes) June 2, 2014

I haven't been this upset since Ben Affleck was cast as the new Batman #GameOfThrones — Andrew Dawson (@Viveladaws) June 2, 2014

I AM NOT OK. THIS WILL NEVER BE OK #gameofthrones — Ellie (@elliemiles3) June 2, 2014

The one silver lining to the whole horrible experience? Turns out the Viper and the Mountain actually get on a lot better in real life...

Sweet dreams everyone...