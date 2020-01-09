These figures include all viewers who watched the first episode The Rules of the Beast in its first week of availability, across TVs, PCs, tablets and smartphones.

It's good news for co-creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, who are already celebrating the news...

The final figures for episodes two and three of Dracula are yet to be confirmed.

More like this

Moffat and producer Sue Vertue had previously told RadioTimes.com that they suspected the show's overnight figures might be hit by the BBC's decision to air all three 90-minute episodes across a three-night period.

“I think the overnights might change slightly,” Vertue said. “But we never really pay much attention [to that]."

“I don’t know what the result will be,” Moffat said. “People might choose to wait longer [before watching].”

Advertisement

Dracula starred Claes Bang as the titular Count and Dolly Wells as his nemesis Agatha Van Helsing, with guest stars across the series including Jonathan Aris (Sherlock), Sacha Dhawan (Doctor Who), Lydia West (Years and Years) and Gatiss himself.