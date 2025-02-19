In the case of Tokyo Revengers season 3, the wait has been even longer than usual.

The third season of Tokyo Revengers aired all the way back in 2023, continuing the time-travel crime thriller based on Ken Wakui's hit manga series.

Season 4 is expected to arrive sometime in 2025.

However, despite this long wait, the season 3 dub still hasn't been released. The good news is, we do finally have confirmation that it's on the way.

Read on for everything we know about the Tokyo Revengers season 3 dub!

When will the Tokyo Revengers season 3 dub be released?

The show's localisation company has confirmed that Tokyo Revengers' season 3 dub will arrive in March 2025. It will premiere on Hulu in the US, and on Disney Plus in the UK and other international territories.

The entire season is expected to come out on the same day, although the precise release date hasn't yet been announced. We'll update this page when we learn more!

Who is in the voice cast for Tokyo Revengers season 3 dub?

According to Anime News Network, these voice actors are expected to return for the season 3 English dub:

Bryce Papenbrook as Souya Kawata

Kieran Regan as Haruchiyo Sanzu

Damien Haas as Kakucho

Jonathan Bullock as Shion Madarame

Kieran Regan as Rindo Haitani

Lucien Dodge Ran Haitani

Where can I watch the Tokyo Revengers season 3 dub?

You'll be able to stream Tokyo Revengers season 3 dub on Hulu or Disney Plus.

Tokyo Revengers' season 3 dub will arrive in March 2025.

Ad

Check out the rest of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight.