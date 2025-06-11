It will also air, as expected, on Crunchyroll with Japanese dub and English subtitles.

The show follows Boxxo, an otaku who, after getting crushed to death by a falling vending machine, is reincarnated into a fantasy world... as a sentient vending machine.

Unfortunately for poor Boxxo, he is unable to say anything outside of stock phrases, but that doesn't stop him from being useful to the other characters he meets along the way.

One such character is Lammis, a strong yet naive hunter who is unaware of the full extent of her power. After saving Lammis by dispensing food to her, the two team up to explore and tackle the fantasy dungeon world.

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon.

The first season was well-received when it first launched on Crunchyroll in July 2023, largely due to the series's unique take on the isekai genre and the relationship between Boxxo and Lammis.

Bizarre though the concept may seem on a surface-level reading, the anime's strength lies ultimately in its strong character writing.

The reveal of season 2's release date also came with a brand new visual, which you can check out for yourself via X, formerly known as Twitter, as well as confirmation of new cast members: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Hebui, Rie Takahashi as Kikoyu and Kotomi Aihara (replacing Shiki Aoki) as Hulemy.

Alongside the release date came a brand new trailer, highlighting the main cast as well as some of the new scenarios and characters they'll meet in the second season.

Check it out below.

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon season 2 will be released from 2nd July 2025. Season 1 is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

