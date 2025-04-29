"An unprecedented unearthly presence and overwhelming deadly atmosphere suddenly dominate Egghead," the narrator can be heard saying.

It continues: "A magic pentagram appears out of nowhere on the chaotic battlefield! In the tense silence, one of the Five Elders appears before the Straw Hats!"

You can watch the full trailer below.

Titled The Nightmare Strikes – Godhead of Science & Defense, St Saturn, the new episode is set to introduce a bigger danger to Luffy and the Straw Hats.

For fans of the original manga, they have been waiting for the introduction of Saint Saturn, a central figure in the Egghead Incident in which he led the Marine siege on Egghead with a plan to assassinate Dr Vegapunk.

But it was Luffy's intervention and escape that saw Saturn stripped of his immortality and position of one of the five Elders.

Fans are, of course, excited for the new episode, with many flocking to social media to share their thoughts.

One user posted on X: "One Piece Episode 1128 directed by Nozomu Shishido has proved before that they can handle scenes with a very dark tones with their direction on the destruction of Lulusia. He's back again and it seems he perfectly nails Saturn's entrance on Egghead."

While another added: "I'm SO reacting to this episode since it looks pretty crazy!!"

You can catch One Piece on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

