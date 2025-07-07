It was no surprise, then, that it was eventually developed into an anime series back in 2018 and was well-received due to its feel-good antics and laugh-out-loud atmosphere.

When the first season ended, however, fans were concerned about whether or not the series would ever get a season 2 at all.

At the time, the anime wasn’t too far behind from the manga, and even then the series went on hiatus back in 2021 and again in 2024.

But good things come to those who wait, and now Grand Blue Dreaming season 2 is on the way. Read ahead to find everything you need to know about the Grand Blue Dreaming season 2 release schedule.

Grand Blue Dreaming season 2 release schedule: When are new episodes out?

New episodes of Grand Blue Dreaming season 2 are released every Monday, with the anime officially premiering on 7th July 2025.

Check back regularly, as we’ll update this page as more information about the series episodes as they release.

It should be noted that, outside of the dates where episodes have already been released, these dates are speculative and are liable to change if the anime decides to delay an episode for whatever reason.

Grand Blue Dreaming season 2 episode 1 – 7th July 2025

Grand Blue Dreaming season 2 episode 2 – 14th July 2025

Grand Blue Dreaming season 2 episode 3 – 21st July 2025

Grand Blue Dreaming season 2 episode 4 – 28th July 2025

Grand Blue Dreaming season 2 episode 5 – 4th August 2025

Grand Blue Dreaming season 2 episode 6 – 11th August 2025

Grand Blue Dreaming season 2 episode 7 – 18th August 2025

Grand Blue Dreaming season 2 episode 8 – 25th August 2025

Grand Blue Dreaming season 2 episode 9 – 1st September 2025

Grand Blue Dreaming season 2 episode 10 – 8th September 2025

Grand Blue Dreaming season 2 episode 11 – 15th September 2025

Grand Blue Dreaming season 2 episode 12 – 22nd September 2025

Grand Blue Dreaming. Crunchyroll

What time are new Grand Blue Dreaming season 2 episodes released?

At the time of writing, the exact time when new episodes of Grand Blue Dreaming season 2 are released has yet to be confirmed.

That said, please check back regularly, as we’ll update this page when Crunchyroll confirms a time.

How many episodes will there be in Grand Blue Dreaming season 2?

Grand Blue Dreaming season 2 hasn’t yet had its number of episodes confirmed for season 2.

However, considering the first season had 12 episodes, which is the usual number of episodes for an anime series, we see little reason to suspect less or more for the newest season.

Yet if Grand Blue Dreaming season 2 does end up having fewer or more episodes for whatever reason, we’ll be sure to update this page to reflect that information.

Where can I watch Grand Blue Dreaming season 2?

Grand Blue Dreaming season 2 is available to watch now on Crunchyroll. It was initially released on 7th July 2025.

You can also watch Grand Blue Dreaming season 1 on Amazon Prime Video, if that’s your preferred streaming platform.

What's the plot of Grand Blue Dreaming?

Grand Blue Dreaming follows the story of Iori Kitahara, who moves into the diving shop of his uncle in a seaside town.

What he hopes will be just a normal new start is soon dashed to the side thanks to the party-loving, booze-fueled adventures of the diving club Peek a Boo.

Despite trying to steer the club onto the right path, aka actually diving, Iori is soon pulled into drunken, comedic antics that turn his life upside down.

Grand Blue Dreaming season 2 is available to watch now on Crunchyroll. The first season is also available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

