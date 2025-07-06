But what if you wanted to get a head start and read ahead? Then you should check out the original manga, which was released back in 2022 and is still ongoing. But where do you start?

Gachiakuta was first published in 2022 in Weekly Shōnen Magazine. The plot follows Rudo Surebrec, a young boy who lives among the tribesfolk, the poorer working class who live under the heel of the echelons of higher society.

The rich dump anything deemed trash, which does include actual human beings, into ‘The Pit’ – a massive dump site below the town.

Things come to a head when Rudo is accused of murder and is forced into The Pit himself. He wakes in a toxic wasteland with no clue what to do, but soon joins up with a group known as ‘The Cleaners’. His goal? To get back to The Sphere and enact revenge on those who forced him into The Pit in the first place.

If the premise sounds interesting to you and you want to read the manga alongside the anime series, you might be wondering: where can you read Gachiakuta? Don’t fret; we’re here to guide you.

Can I read the Gachiakuta manga series for free?

Unfortunately, if you’re looking to access Gachiakuta for free, then you’ll leave this page feeling a little disappointed. There is currently no way to read the series for free. Legally, anyway.

But hope isn’t completely lost. While you can’t access Gachiakuta for free, there are ways to access the manga digitally through subscription services, namely a subscription to Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine.

Though, as with all subscriptions, you should expect to cough up some money to be able to read the series.

While paying might sting the wallet a little, the digital volumes of Gachiakuta aren’t too inaccessible, at just $10.99. Still, there’s no current (legal) free way to read the Gachiakuta manga series.

If a way becomes accessible, we’ll be sure to let you know, so please check back regularly.

Gachiakuta.

Where to buy the Gachiakuta manga series

Much like its digital counterpart, the physical copies of Gachiakuta aren’t available for free.

If that’s not a dealbreaker for you, then we recommend checking your local bookseller’s manga collection to see if they offer the series.

Or, if you want to see if you can access it for free, there’s never a wrong time to sign up for your local library. Alternatively, you can check out storefronts like Waterstones and Amazon.

You can also purchase the Gachiakuta manga series digitally via Kodansha, though you’re unable to purchase chapter by chapter as all that’s available are volumes.

Is the Gachiakuta manga finished?

The Gachiakuta manga is currently ongoing, which means that you’ve got plenty catch up on alongside the anime when it airs this July.

At the time of writing, the series currently has 14 physical volumes and 140 chapters.

Gachiakuta.

How many chapters does the Gachiakuta manga have?

The Gachiakuta manga series has 140 chapters, overall. However, because it is an ongoing series, expect more as weeks and months pass.

When are new Gachiakuta chapters out?

The Gachiakuta manga appears to be updated weekly on Tuesdays. Its latest chapter, Chapter 140, is titled Weakness (Part 1).

Are there differences between the Gachiakuta manga vs anime?

It is too early to tell whether the Gachiakuta manga will be different from the anime. But what we can glean from the Gachiakuta trailers and interviews is that the same dark tone and themes seem to be present in both.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guideto find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.