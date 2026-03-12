Frieren: Beyond Journey's End finally returned at the start of 2026, bringing one of anime's most beloved fantasy stories back to screens after a long wait.

The award-winning series continues to follow the elf mage Frieren, who set out on a new journey after the death of her former hero companion Himmel, slowly coming to understand human life, grief and connection in ways she never did during her original quest.

As season 2 picks up, Frieren, Fern and Stark continue north towards Ende. While this next chapter is shorter than the first season, there's still plenty more magic, heartbreak and brilliant storytelling to come.

With that, here is the full episodic release schedule of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 and when you can watch each episode.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 release schedule: When are new episodes out?

New episodes of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End are out every Friday. Crunchyroll/YouTube

New episodes of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 are released on Crunchyroll at 3pm on Fridays in the UK and 7am PT.

From its season premiere on 16 January 2026, the current release schedule is as follows:

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 episode 1 – 16 January 2026

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 episode 2 – 23 January 2026

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 episode 3 – 30 January 2026

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 episode 4 – 6 February 2026

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 episode 5 – 13 February 2026

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 episode 6 – 27 February 2026

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 episode 7 – 6 March 2026

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 episode 8 – 13 March 2026

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 episode 9 – 20 March 2026

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 episode 10 – 27 March 2026

There was no new episode on 20 February 2026, with season 2 taking a brief one-week break before returning on 27 February.

What time are new Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 episodes released?

As confirmed by Crunchyroll, new episodes of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 are released at the following times:

7am PT

10am ET

3pm GMT

11pm JST

How many episodes will there be in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2?

According to the evidence we’ve found, it seems like season 2 of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End will have 10 episodes in total.

While that total hasn't been widely highlighted in the marketing, the Japanese Blu-ray listings currently cover episodes 29 to 38, which points to a 10-episode second season.

Where can I watch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2?

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 streams on Crunchyroll as it airs in Japan. The platform confirmed it would simulcast the new season from January 2026.

What's the plot of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2?

Season 2 continues Frieren's long journey north alongside Fern and Stark as they head towards Ende, the resting place where Frieren hopes to speak to Himmel once again.

Season 2 continues Frieren's long journey north alongside Fern and Stark as they head towards Ende, the resting place where Frieren hopes to speak to Himmel once again.

As ever, the story blends the typical whimsical fantasy adventure you’d expect from the genre, but with more reflective themes, exploring memories, the meaning of mortality and how delicate the passing of time is through Frieren's centuries-long perspective.

The latest episodes have now moved into the Divine Revolte Arc, raising the stakes as the party presses onwards.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is available to watch now on Crunchyroll.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is available to watch now on Crunchyroll.