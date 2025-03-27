Yet, what seems to be on fans' minds even more than the relationship between Taiki and Chinatsu is whether or not there will be a Blue Box season 2 confirmation. After all, plenty of events remain to cover – the manga series itself was first published in 2021 and, at the time of writing, doesn't seem like it will end anytime soon.

While it's still very early to speculate, it's indisputable that Blue Box has many fans openly wondering if they'll have to rely on just the manga for the future or whether they'll be able to see the love story between Taiki and Chintasu unfold on screen.

Read on for everything you need to know regarding Blue Box season 2, from what fans could expect from the anime's future (if it continues) to whether or not Netflix will likely greenlight a second season in the first place.

Will there be a Blue Box season 2?

Currently, there is no confirmation of Blue Box season 2. However, the first season of 25 episodes has only just wrapped up. A confirmation of season 2 may yet be on the way if Netflix is waiting to see how well the series does overall before making a decision.

If we were to speculate, the likelihood of a Blue Box season 2 doesn't seem too far-fetched. The romantic comedy has been doing very well since it first appeared in 2021, and it's become one of the more popular manga series featured in Shonen Jump. For all intents and purposes, Blue Box is a beloved series with an active fanbase.

It's worth noting however that while the Blue Box anime series is popular in Japan, it has yet to feature in the top 10 of any other country's Netflix platform.

This doesn't necessarily mean that Blue Box Season 2 won't happen, but it does call into question whether or not the adaptation has the popularity to survive for another season.

When we get official confirmation on Blue Box season 2, we will be sure to update this page with the latest Blue Box news - so check back often.

Where can I watch Blue Box?

The current season is streaming on Netflix right now. If we do get solid confirmation that Blue Box will continue the story and get another season, it's extremely likely that it will continue to air on Netflix.

Is there a trailer for Blue Box season 2?

With Blue Box season 2 not yet confirmed, no trailer has been released for it. Netflix released the latest trailer from Blue Box, highlighting the first season returning for its second part, in January 2025.

What is the plot of Blue Box season 2?

It's hard to pinpoint exactly what a potential season 2 for the series might look like. Of the 188 published manga chapters, we speculate that a potential season 2 would cover the period from around chapters 110 to 120. In this arc, Taiki and Chinatsu's relationship continues to evolve, while Taiki prepares for his next competition – a tournament entirely comprised of first years – and faces more obstacles as Sajikawa Senior High is once again standing in his way.

Ad

Blue Box is available to watch now on Crunchyroll. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.