Fully titled Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout, the brand-new anime series is set to be an adaptation of the popular computer game first released in 2019. Since then, it has developed a firm fan following, with solid combat and an exceptional heroine among the reasons why the series is so successful.

Video games and anime go hand in hand — and the latest to receive a TV adaptation is Atelier Ryza. Initially announced in March 2023, the show is a long-awaited treat for many faithful fans.

Gameplay is based on using a significant crafting component known as alchemy and follows a young girl named Ryza on her many adventures. With fans of the game poised to enjoy the anime series, it remains unclear which elements of Ryza’s journey are going to be in the spotlight.

Before you tune in, here’s everything we know so far about the Atelier Ryza anime adaptation.

The confirmed premiere date for Atelier Ryza is Saturday 1st July 2023.

Atelier Ryza will begin to air on Tokyo MX in Japan, but no dates for worldwide streaming options have been announced yet.

We’ll be keeping this page updated with the latest news on where you can watch Atelier Ryza as soon as we have it.

Do you have to play the Atelier Ryza games in order to watch the anime?

No. Just like many other anime series that have been adapted from something else, the story will always be explained from the beginning. The fact that Atelier Ryza has source material doesn’t actually mean that the anime will follow it closely either.

At the same time, fans of the existing video game series are likely to get plenty of enjoyment from the new anime series. From the visual poster teasers that have already been released, Ryza and her friends seem to have exactly the same spirit as they do in the games.

What is the plot of Atelier Ryza?

Similarly to the original video games, the anime is likely to follow Ryza and her adventures in her hometown of Kurken Island.

After being ambushed by a monster with her friends, the local alchemist is impressed with their skills and accepts them as his apprentices. Annoyed by their success, the group’s estranged childhood friend Bos Brunnen hatches a plan to blame all of the trouble in the area on them, leading to a powerful war that is being fought in the underworld.

It’s up to Ryza and her friends to help set things right once and for all and to keep the island from any further danger.

Atelier Ryza cast: who will star?

Though fans don’t know much about Atelier Ryza yet, the stars set to voice the well-known characters have been confirmed.

The main voice cast for the Atelier Ryza anime series is:

Yuri Noguchi as Ryza Stout

Hitomi Ōwada as Klaudia Valentz

Takuma Terashima as Lent Marslink

Yui Kondo as Tao Mongarten

Hirofumi Nojima as Empel Vollmer

Haruka Terui as Lila Decyrus

No plans have currently been announced for an English dub of Atelier Ryza, but this is likely to change once plans for worldwide streaming options have been announced. Check back here for all the latest casting news for Atelier Ryza.

Is there a trailer for Atelier Ryza?

The trailer for Atelier Ryza was released on 22nd March after the announcement of the adaptation.

Alongside visuals of Kurken Island, viewers get a chance to see Ryza and her friends as they get ready to set off on their adventures.

Watch the first-look trailer for Atelier Ryza in full below:

