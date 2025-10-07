With the contestants ages ranging from 18 to 80 years old, the show features an eclectic line-up of teens just starting their adult lives and retirees looking to wind down their golden years in comfort.

With a cash prize to be won, they will need to put aside any generational differences in order to work together and become the first team to cross the finish line.

Whilst we wait for the new series to begin next week, let's take a look at the full cast of contests for Channel 4's Worlds Apart.

Worlds Apart line-up: Full cast of confirmed contestants

The full cast is as follows:

Aaron

Charlotte

Emma

Katie

Lawrence

Tende

Barbara

Colin

Julie

Rosie

Tony

Val

Read on to learn more about those confirmed to be taking part in the upcoming season.

Aaron

Aaron. Channel 4

Age: 18

Job: Unemployed

From: Blackpool

Aaron, who is originally from Blackpool, is described by his friends as funny, resilient, and trustworthy, all hallmarks of a brilliant travel partner. However, travel has been rare for him, “I’ve only been abroad once and that was to Spain, with my mum”, he says, but he’s open to new experiences, even if raw fish in Japan does scare him.

Life hasn't always been easy for Aaron, having aged out of the local care home for under-18s where he was living, he now faces the prospect of homelessness. If he wins, he hopes to put the prize money towards finding a flat of his own, taking driving lessons and going on a lads’ holiday.

Charlotte

Charlotte. Channel 4

Age: 25

Job: Checkout Assistant

From: Swansea

Charlotte, from Swansea, is bubbly, outgoing, and funny, a self-proclaimed chatterbox who loves lively conversations. Growing up in a big, chaotic family with three brothers, a sister, and a collection of pets, she’s used to mayhem and laughter.

Having only ever been to Switzerland and Paris after four months of saving, Charlotte says: "I have barely seen outside of Swansea, I was almost born in my house!"

She aspires to be a zookeeper one day and have her own family of Persian cats named after Gavin & Stacey characters. If she wins, she’d use the prize money to buy an electric wheelchair for her mum.

Emma

Emma. Channel 4.

Age: 18

Job: Student

From: Blackpool

Emma, who is now 18, hasn't been able to travel much throughout her life thus far having been in the care system from the age of 8 years old. She has been to Orlando, Floria and on a school trip to New York, but has never travelled independently before.

Emma is a budding musician and a huge fan of musical theatre; if she wins she will spend the money on recording some of her own music.

Katie

Katie. Channel 4

Age: 21

Job: Community Support Worker

From: Warrington

Having grown up in a large family with limited finances, 21-year-old Katie has never been on holiday before. However, that hasn't stopped her from dreaming big, with the Community Support Worker hoping to one day volunteer in Kenya and move to somewhere with a warmer climate.

"Winning the money would change my life," she said.

Lawrence

Lawrence. Channel 4

Age: 24

Job: HR Apprentice

From: London

Lawrence has just completed a three-year apprenticeship and is now looking to travel, something he has never had the opportunity to do before. Having spent his younger years in the care system, Lawrence described himself as a "troublesome kid" who got in with a bad crowd. He now spends hours watching travel content online and wants to get out there and see it for himself: "I ducked out of school a lot but the world has an abundance of knowledge and I want to make up for lost time”

Tende

Tende. Channel 4

Age: 19

Job: Student

From: Oxford

Tende was adopted from Uganda when he was six months old and grew up in a predominantly white village just outside Oxford. This experience, alongside the loss of his father when he was 15, has shaped who he is today. He shares videos of his life online, where he has attracted the attention of Taylor Swift and SZA. If he were to win the competition, he would use the money to support his mum but also treat himself to tickets to a Beyoncé concert.

Barbara

Barbara. Channel 4

Age: 80

Job: Hospice Volunteer

From: Staffordshire

Barbara, who is known for infectious laughter and open-hearted nature, was widowed after 47 years married to her husband Colin. She now volunteers at the hospice where he spent time. Barbara has travelled throughout her life and even housed Japanese students during school holidays. She refuses to let the loss of her beloved husband stop her. If she wins the prize money she wants to take her whole family on holiday together, something they've not done before.

Colin

Colin. Channel 4

Age: 73

Job: Retired Plumber

From: Ashton-under-Lyne

Colin first went on holiday when he was 18 to Mallorca, but has since spent his life working many hard jobs as a plumber before retiring. Colin and his wife Sharon lost their son Jason in 2020 to SADS. Jason, who was teaching English in Thailand at the time, was an avid traveller and going to Japan holds special significance for Colin, as this was a country his son loved. If he won the competition, he would want to enjoy more trips abroad with his wife.

Julie

Julie. Channel 4

Age: 73

Job: Karaoke Host

From: London

Julie has led a very fulfilling life, having qualified as a veterinary nurse and dog groomer. She competed internationally before giving it all up 27 years ago to become a notorious figure in Soho's gay pubs, becoming Jiving Julie the karaoke host.

A self-proclaimed adrenaline junkie, she spent her 40s travelling, including trekking to Everest Base Camp and Machu Picchu. She is now a full-time carer to her husband Harry, who suffered a stroke eight years ago. Any prize money won would go to Harry's continued care.

Rosie

Rosie. Channel 4

Age: 68

Job: Retired Factory Worker

From: Lichfield

After losing her fourth husband, Rosie took to solo travel as a way to combat loneliness. She has been to Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Hong Kong, Morocco, and across Europe. Previously, she lived in Portugal and Mexico, where she ran a sailboat charter business with her husband.

"I travel because I’m lonely and I love to chat to people. If I didn’t travel, I could be sat alone in my bungalow for 2 weeks at a time and speak to no one," she said.

Tony

Tony. Channel 4

Age: 69

Job: Retired GP

From: Manchester

Tony dedicated his life to the NHS working as a GP and a pioneer for the NHS’s Electronic Prescription Service. After 40 years of marriage, Tony came out as gay in his early 60s with support from his then-wife and extended family, much to his delight. He has now wholeheartedly embraced his new identity, joined a gay choir and still remains hopeful about finding a partner. He wishes to use the prize money to support homelessness charities in Manchester.

Val

Val. Channel 4

Age: 71

Job: Retired Mental Health Nurse

From: Newport

Val moved to the UK from Jamaica just before her 12th birthday. She would spend some of the prize money towards renting a villa in Jamaica to host a big family gathering. She worked in mental health nursing for 34 years before meeting her long-term partner Rupert in her early 50s through a friend. After many happy years spent together, Rupert passed away in 2024 from pancreatic cancer.

She said: "This trip for me is a godsend because since losing my husband I have been down emotionally, and this could put a little bit of my grief on hold for a short time."

Worlds Apart starts Tuesday 7th October at 9:15pm on Channel 4. Stream on Channel4.com.

