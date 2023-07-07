The festival is set to take place from Friday 7th July to Sunday 9th July 2023 and has proved so popular, it's sold out. The line-up this year is yet another stellar one with the likes of Little Simz, Bryson Tiller, Latto and Flo being just some of the acts set to wow the crowds.

But if you missed out on tickets for the festival, which will be taking place in north London's Finsbury Park, you may be wondering how you can catch the action of the festival at home.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Wireless Festival 2023.

How to watch Wireless Festival

As of now, there has been no confirmation on how people can watch Wireless Festival live at home. But there's good news – as is the case in previous years, the festival has been available to watch on MTV and in 2022, highlights from the festival were available to watch back on BBC iPlayer.

This year, the festival will once again have a 2023 Best Bits, that will be made available to watch back on iPlayer from Wednesday 12th July 2023. The special show will air that evening at 11.40pm on BBC One.

As for live coverage, there's no word yet on whether or not there will be any visual live coverage, but the official media partner for the festival is BBC Radio 1xtra, which will provide plenty of radio coverage over the weekend.

From 4pm on Friday 7th July, DJs Sian and Tiffany will be taking to Wireless Festival, with the rest of the weekend home to the same schedule so listeners can listen back to all the festival action via BBC Sounds or live on the radio.

The official Wireless Festival YouTube channel also usually posts highlights of the festival so it's also worth keeping an eye out there for any behind-the-scenes clips and videos from your favourite artists.

When is Wireless Festival 2023?

Wireless Festival returns to Finsbury Park in north London for another year of musical fun.

The festival is taking place on 7th, 8th and 9th July 2023, with Saturday day tickets having previously sold out within 60 minutes of going on sale.

The festival previously took place in two different locations last year with Wireless Festival 2022 taking place in Crystal Palace Park, Finsbury Park and the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham across different weekends. The multi-location event saw the seven headliners split between the three locations. Thankfully this year, there are less logistics involved as Wireless takes place across one weekend in one location.

Wireless Festival: 2023 Best Bits will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.

