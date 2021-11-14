Walk The Line confirms Alesha Dixon, Dawn French and Craig David as panellists

ITV has announced the line-up for music mogul Simon Cowell’s latest television offering Walk The Line.

Advertisement

Making up the team will be Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, comic legend Dawn French, Take That icon Gary Barlow and music star Craig David.

Walk The Line is due to begin filming this month, and is produced by Cowell’s company Syco Entertainment, alongside ITV’s own Lifted Entertainment. It’s described as a high-octane show – and we would expect nothing less from Simon Cowell.

Speaking for the first time about her new role, Alesha Dixon said: “When Simon first told me about the format, I couldn’t wait to see it come to life. Now to add being a part of it alongside Gary, Craig, Dawn and Maya [Jama, confirmed to be presenting] is very exciting. Walk The Line has all the components to make great TV, it’s always a joy to find new talent, let the games begin!”

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Equally as thrilled to be involved, Dawn French hilariously commented: “I’m far too excited to be part of this show, – I’ve decided to wear double knickers at all times…”

Keeping the excitement going was Craig David, who is clearly just as inspired by the new format.

“Walk The Line is innovative, new and edgy which is why I’m so excited to be working on this show! I’m really vibed by the quality of the contestants I’ve seen so far and love that they have the chance to bet on themselves every step of the way. Can’t wait to get started and see who’s gonna take the money or take a leap of faith and walk the line,” he said.

Getty Images

When he was previously announced to join Walk The Line, Gary Barlow said: “When Simon calls it’s usually with something fairly extraordinary. I’m so excited to be involved in a brand new TV show, and of course my favourite part of Walk the Line is discovering new talent. It’s also brilliant to be working with the team at ITV again.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Acclaimed host Maya Jama added: “This has been a childhood dream of mine. I remember watching shows created by Simon when I was younger, and to be given the opportunity to host one myself… it has definitely been a pinch me moment. I’ve been itching to tell everyone about it – expect some first class entertainment and truly incredible singing talent. Walk The Line has been unlike anything I’ve worked on before and I hope everyone has as much fun watching it as we are making it.”

Getty/Getty

Walk The Line will see music acts compete for a life changing prize of £500,000 – but there’s a catch. Living up to the show’s title, the contestants must choose whether to cash out or literally “Walk The Line”, risking everything to stay in the competition.Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning was full of praise for the team of panellists. “Gary, Alesha, Dawn and Craig are icons in their fields and together bring a wealth of expertise, credibility and star power to the show. Our Walk The Line acts couldn’t ask for a better line up of stars to perform for.”

Advertisement

Walk The Line will air on ITV later this year. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.