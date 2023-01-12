Following the enormous success of the UK edition, which became a sleeper hit in the final weeks of last year, the BBC has snapped up distribution rights for the American show.

Fans of The Traitors, rejoice! If you can't get enough of the high-concept new reality series, then be sure to get stuck into the brand new US version this weekend when it lands on BBC iPlayer.

Though it swaps out Claudia Winkleman for actor Alan Cumming (The Good Wife, Doctor Who), the premise is largely the same as The Traitors we know and love – except for the inclusion of celebrities among the competing line-up.

Taking place in a castle in Scotland, the series will follow 20 contestants as they work together to complete missions while filling up a prize fund worth up to $250,000.

However, not everyone is as they seem, with a handful of saboteurs secretly working against the rest of the team, intending to "murder" all the 'Faithful' players and steal the jackpot for themselves.

The Faithfuls must root out the 'Traitors' before it's too late, as if even one of them is left by the end of the series, they will snatch that prize pot right from under their noses.

Dan McGolpin, director of BBC iPlayer and channels, said: “Following the huge success of The Traitors, which has been streamed more than 28 million times on BBC iPlayer and was the talk of the nation over the festive period, we’re delighted to give BBC viewers the chance to watch the brand new US series within hours of its release in America.

"Hosted by the brilliant Alan Cumming and filmed at the same location as the UK series, it’s a new year treat for those seeking out more treachery – all is about to be revealed on BBC iPlayer, BBC Three and BBC One."

The Traitors (US) consists of 10 hour-long episodes, which will also be broadcast terrestrially on BBC One (double bills on Wednesday nights at 10:40pm from 25th January) and BBC Three (split across three weeks starting Tuesday 24th January).

Traitors (US) is available to stream on BBC iPlayer from Friday 13th January 2023. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

