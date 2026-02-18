ITV has dismissed rumours that The Voice UK could be "rested" after a delay in airing its latest season.

Ad

Recent reports in The Sun have suggested that the entertainment series won't air until late 2026, with a source claiming: "ITV have decided to delay airing The Voice until autumn at the earliest.

"It means there will have been more than two years between the pre-recorded auditions and the live finals. People are now openly talking about The Voice being rested once its upcoming 14th series airs."

However Radio Times understands that The Voice UK remains in the schedule for this year and that there is no truth to the claim that its future is in doubt.

Danny Jones, Tom Fletcher, Tom Jones, LeAnn Rimes and will.i.am. ITV

The Voice last aired in 2024, which saw singer Ava crowned the winner, securing a win for Team Tom and Danny who were her coaches for the series.

Alongside her title of champion, Ava won a recording contract, £50,000 and a holiday to Florida.

Upon her win, Ava said she she was "speechless" before adding that she felt "really honoured".

Read more:

Though exact details on when it will air on TV are yet to be confirmed, there is plenty to look forward when The Voice does return.

Last summer it was announced that LeAnn Rimes had exited the show as coach after one season, but ITV were quick to confirm that Kelly Rowland would be the new judge.

Speaking of her new role, Rowland said: "I am excited to join The Voice UK as a coach, and am looking forward to working with the excellent and passionate coaches the show is known for. I can't wait to hear all the new talent and go to battle for my team. Let's go!"

Her fellow coaches praised Rowland's inclusion in the judges' chair, with Sir Tom Jones describing Rowland as "an amazing artist with a huge amount of experience to share," while will.i.am said she will "take this season to the dopest level possible!"

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.