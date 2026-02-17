Ever since she burst onto screens via an interesting voice note on Love Island in 2021, Chloe Burrows has remained a frequent face across television and the audio waves, and she isn't showing signs of slowing down.

Earlier this year Burrows, alongside Tyler West, took over the reins from Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely on KISS Breakfast, and it's been something Burrows has been working towards ever since she stepped out of the villa.

"This has been a four year stint, so I actually started demoing radio straight after Love Island. I was very bad," she told Radio Times. "So I took a break and then I always, always, always wanted to do radio, more specifically KISS, hence why I have done so much with them over the years because I would not let them leave me alone."

Burrows, who also hosts her own podcast, explained she was always first to ask whenever KISS had something going, having worked with them on a red carpet for the BRIT Awards as well as their Haunted House Party. But as for the actual breakfast show, Burrows says it has been "months" in the making, with her and West often "pretending to do breakfast shows" before getting the gig.

Chloe Burrows. Don Arnold/WireImage

Burrows and West kicked off their show at the start of the month and have already done some impressive interviews, from Halle Berry to Margot Robbie, but there is a long list forming of dream guests the presenter would love on the show.

"I think I would love Amelia Dimoldenberg because I think everything she touches, I think she's incredible," Burrows told Radio Times. "Maya Jama, obviously, because who doesn't love Maya Jama? I would also love Snooki (Nicole Polizzi) or JWoww (Jennifer Lynn Farley) from Jersey Shore.

"I think they would be iconic. Any Kardashian, obviously. I love Ru Paul as well, like there are so many people that I think are amazing."

Soon, our conversation turns to Love Island. Millie Court, Chloe's best friend whom she met on the show in 2021, is currently back in the villa on All Stars and is incredibly loved up with American bombshell Zac Woodworth, and Chloe has been (and will continue to be) rooting for her as we approach the final.

"I know I am bias, but she has been really, really lovely," Chloe told Radio Times. "I think she's just looked after literally everyone in there, like she's really just the nicest, loveliest person with the best heart."

As for Zac, he "seems nice enough" but Chloe jokes that she'll "get back" to us on that one once she meets him.

"Of course we aren't familiar and she looks really, really happy with Zac," she added. "So yes, I'm definitely room for them to win."

Since she appeared on Love Island, Chloe has launched a podcast, worked with Channel 4.0 and has appeared on other reality shows including Celebs Go Dating and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, with each venture helping to shape her into the presenter she is today.

" I've been so fortunate with the opportunities I've been given, so I've got the documentaries, which definitely helped me think as a viewer, like what did they wanna take from it," she told Radio Times.

She continued: "With my podcast, I'm really selfish and when I have a guest on, I just wanna hear what I wanna hear, hoping that translates to the listener. But [it's] definitely [helped me] learn what radio's about. So I think it's the documentary definitely helped me with that.

"SAS has not helped me here, funnily enough, Celebs Go Dating taught me how to celebrate on Friday after finishing a week but I think all the work with Channel 4.0 has made me realise that everything can be a joke on radio. As long as it's not serious on the news, but everything is funny. I'm just hoping subconsciously I've taken loads of these skills to be honest."

KISS Breakfast with Tyler West and Chloe Burrows is on KISS, weekdays from 6am to 10am.

