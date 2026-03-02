Channel 4 has announced that The Piano will be returning for a fourth series, while also confirming a new line-up of music mentors.

Ad

The series, which discovers amateur pianists from around the UK and tasks them with performing on public pianos in major UK train stations, will once again be hosted by Claudia Winkleman and musician Mika upon its return.

But this year, in a first for the series, they'll be accompanied by a line-up of five new musical mentors who'll be overseeing the contest.

Pianist Tiffany Poon, whose recording of Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 In C-Sharp features on the Industry season 4 soundtrack, will join the team at Birmingham New Street Station.

Pianist and broadcaster Jools Holland OBE, who is best known for his TV show Later... with Jools Holland and his annual Hootenanny celebration on New Year's Eve, will accompany the search at London Bridge Station.

Claudia Winkleman, Jon Batiste and Mika on The Piano. Channel 4

Meanwhile, world-renowned Japanese jazz composer and pianist Hiromi will step in with the duo at York Station, while classical musician Alice Sara Ott will join forces with Claudia and Mika at Manchester Piccadilly Station.

Finally, English jazz-pop singer, pianist, songwriter and radio presenter Jamie Cullum, who has hosted his own jazz show on BBC Radio 2 since 2010, will join Claudia and Mika at Glasgow Central Station.

The new additions will be joined by returning mentor Jon Batiste, whose work includes the soundtrack to acclaimed Pixar film Soul and who first appeared on the series last year.

The Piano season 3 culminated with 87-year-old Diane Newell being crowned the winner last year after the widow from Newcastle, who used to play in RAF bands, performed her original composition titled Dreams, in memory of her late husband.

The Piano is available to watch on catch-up on Channel 4.

Add The Piano to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app– download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.