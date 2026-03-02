❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
The Piano season 4 confirms new line-up of music mentors as beloved Claudia Winkleman series returns
In a first for the series, hosts Claudia and Mika will be accompanied by a line-up of five different seasoned musicians.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Monday, 2 March 2026 at 12:10 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad