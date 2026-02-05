❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
The Grand Tour reveals first look at new era as Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May replaced
Two years after the iconic trio left the show, the series is returning with a fresh line up.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Thursday, 5 February 2026 at 12:14 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad