Prime Video has officially revealed who’ll be replacing Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond as the new presenters of The Grand Tour.

The original trio presented the motoring show for eight years after it premiered in 2016, before concluding their run with one final special, titled One for the Road, in 2024.

Among the new line-up is viral trainspotter Francis Bourgeois, who was previously linked with the role last year and has said he’s got “big shoes to fill”.

He will host the new series alongside James Engelsman and Thomas Holland, who are the acclaimed creators of the car-related YouTube phenomenon Throttle House.

The trio will host the six-part series, which Prime Video has said will “honour the show’s legacy while driving it into a new era” and be “packed with big adventure, big horsepower and big laughs”.

James Engelsman, Thomas Holland and Francis Bourgeois in The Grand Tour. Prime Video.

It will see the new trio tackling some of motoring’s most pressing questions across some of the world’s most challenging terrain.

They will be seen crossing the Angolan desert in tracks cars and exploring Malaysia’s vibrant car culture, before heading to California to test the latest performance cars.

Alongside the confirmation news, Prime Video also released a video showing Clarkson looking over the CVs of everyone who applied to be a presenter on the new series.

"He's the train man from the internet," Clarkson says of Bourgeois, before stamping 'approved' on his CV.

Watch the video for yourself below:

Bourgeois might be a social media-famous trainspotter, but he’s also a qualified mechanical engineer with experience at Rolls-Royce.

He said: “The saying ‘big shoes to fill’ spring to mind. Well, in this case it’ll be like Mo Farah running in Size 14 wellies — it’ll be a little awkward at first, perhaps blister inducing but will overall be an interesting watch."

Engelsman added: "I've worked with Thomas for almost a decade making car films. Who knew that all this time, the one ingredient that was missing was a Francis Bourgeois? Let the car adventures commence."

Holland added: "When I first heard they were rebooting The Grand Tour and replacing Clarkson Hammond and May, I said, 'Only a moron would take that job.'"

