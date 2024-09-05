While they did get a couple of questions wrong, Karen and Ian were equally answering correctly before Karen picked up the pace.

The pair got 16 questions right, with host Walsh telling them to "pray for some pushbacks".

As Paul Sinha, AKA The Sinnerman, entered, the game was well and truly on in the Final Chase.

While answering the first few correctly, Paul slipped up on the fourth question and the floor was given to Karen and Ian - but they also guessed incorrectly.

It appeared Paul got slightly ahead of himself as he answered a question before Bradley had the time to say it completely, and in turn his answer was incorrect!

Once again, the question was given to Karen and Ian and they guessed correctly, pushing the Chaser back.

It all came up to the 17th question, and there was only one second left on the clock. As the Chaser attempted a guess, Karen and Ian celebrated as they won a life-changing £100,000!

Paul Sinha. ITV

The Chase recently celebrated its 15th anniversary earlier this week with a special format shake-up, which saw the contestants face multiple Chasers.

"These four people have never met before, but today have the chance to win thousands of pounds. Today, two things are standing in their way: two Chasers," Bradley began.

He continued: "The Chase: Double Trouble is on."

Michael Kelpie, managing director of Potato, the ITV Studios label which produces The Chase, said of the anniversary: "Fifteen years on air is an incredible achievement and one we’re so proud of.

"With The Chase still winning accolades and expanding around the world, the show continues to go from strength to strength entertaining global audiences."

The Chase airs weekdays on ITV and ITVX at 5pm.

