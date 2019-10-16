Where to watch Tattoo Fixers?

You can watch the series on All4, Amazon Prime Video or Google Play. Alternatively, you can buy episodes on iTunes.

What is Tattoo Fixers about?

Tattoo Fixers is a British reality show about tattoo mistakes. Whether it's a crude design or just a poor quality tattoo, the show's resident artists are on hand to cover up whatever gets thrown at them.

The series was first broadcast in 2015, and as well as offering a chance to laugh at people whose odd fashion phases ended up with permanent results - or sometimes, tragically, when people's friends have played practical jokes on them which have resulted in some awful tattoos - the show explores how self-identity changes over the course of your life, and helps people move on from old relationships and values.

More like this

For example, one man had his girlfriend's handprint tattooed on himself, and the team covered this up with a new tattoo to avoid reminding him of the relationship and to help him move on.

Unsurprisingly, professional tattoo artists don't approve of the show criticising their work. But come on, some of the tattoos brought in are undeniably awful, like this self-tattooing attempt - although we can't help but admire the ambition behind it.

Who are the Tattoo Fixers?

The cast of the show includes receptionist Paisley Billings, and tattoo artists Sketch, Jay Hutton, Alice Perrin, Lou Hopper, Glen Carloss, and the brothers Pash and Uzzi Canby. Together, the team have covered up bad tattoos with new designs. The show is based on the American show Tattoo Nightmares.

Perrin, who began her tattooing apprenticeship whilst studying fine art at university, joined the show after Hopper left. She also appears in the On Holiday spin-off.

You too can be tattooed by these famous faces - for example you can reach Sketch Porter at Reppin Ink, London, or Glen Carloss at Ladies and Gentlemen Tattoo studio, Surrey.

The series is narrated by Chris Jarman.

Where is Tattoo Fixers filmed?

Tattoo fixers is filmed in a tattoo shop in Hackney, London.

Advertisement

What is Tattoo Fixers on Holiday?

Tattoo Fixers on Holiday is a spin-off show that follows the same format as the original, with the slight modification that the tattoo artists are based in a pop-up shop in the Mediterranean over the summer rather than in London, and also that the show has a particular focus on bad tattoos that were done abroad.