While Simon said the performance was the group’s best so far, Louis Tomlinson praised their “infectious energy” and, not wanting to swear on live TV, Ayda Field said the group was “bleeping incredible”.

Viewers at home also gave the choir plenty of praise…

For some viewers it induced nostalgia...

And for others it was heart-touching...

Robbie Williams in particular made a splash...

And although some still thought the choir would be better suited to Britain's Got Talent...

Advertisement

The majority still feel like the LMA could be real contenders this year...

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter