Rumour has it that there are going to be six weeks of live shows, and the final for this year has already been confirmed as Saturday 2nd December.

A quick bit of maths means that we should be seeing the first live show of 2017 on Saturday October 28, although this is yet to be 100% confirmed.

We've already found out that some of the gimmicks have been done away for the show this year, as Dermot O'Leary and The X Factor judges talked to RadioTimes.com about the shake-up in the format and how they felt about the Jukebox being ditched in 2017:

More like this

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITVWhen is Let it Shine on TV?

The first live show for Let it Shine will air at 6.55pm on Saturday February 11 on BBC1. The five bands will face a public vote and the results show will air at 8.45pm, revealing which five boys will be sent home.

What is Let it Shine?

It’s the BBC’s “brand new Saturday night entertainment show” and the brainchild of Take That’s Gary Barlow. Over eight weeks, Gary and the judges will try and find five boys who will create a band to star in a theatre production.

Who are the judges on Let it Shine?

Alongside Gary Barlow, the permanent judges will be Martin Kemp and Dannii Minogue. For the first stage of the competition, Glee and Dreamgirls star Amber Riley will be a judge on the panel. However, this will then change for stages two and three.

Although Gary, Martin and Dannii will remain, Amber will be replaced by Lulu for stage two. Lulu said: “I have always loved working and sharing in the success story that is Take That. So the chance to bring my experience and knowledge of west end musicals, to help cast for a new show, feels a privilege and I am thrilled to do it."

For the first live show US chat show host Ricki Lake will be in the judging seat, former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts will be joining for the second live show and the judge for the live final has yet to be announced.

Who’s presenting Let it Shine?

Graham Norton and Mel Giedroyc are the presenters of Let it Shine.

Norton said: “The combination of the BBC, everyone's favourite band and Saturday nights made this an offer I simply couldn't refuse. If I wasn't a part of Let It Shine, I know I would be watching it at home - this way I just get the best seat in the house."

Giedroyc added: “This show brings together so many of the things I love – singing, dancing, Gary Barlow and Graham Norton. What’s not to love? I can’t wait to meet the singers and see the performances, which I know will be utterly spectacular. If you know someone who’s got the moves, whether they already sing in the shower or on the stage, we want to see them.”

How does Let it Shine work?

There are four judges on the panel, and they can each award a singer a maximum of five stars after their performance. These stars then light up on a ‘Star Way’, and in order to get through to the next round of the show, the boys have to get 15 stars or more. Any less than 15, and they’re immediately out of the competition. But 15 or more, and they're through to round two.

The 40 remaining boys were whittled down to 25 after they were put into bands and performed with the likes of Busted and Kaiser Chiefs. Now it's the live shows, and the decision for who stays and who goes will rest with the viewers.

The opening performance of the second live show with Ashley Roberts as a judge will see the remaining bands each perform a classic Take That hit, before they are joined on stage for a very special collaboration with Take That themselves - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald to perform the song Shine.

Each band will then perform this week's songs, which will each include a dance break. In the results show the two bands with the lowest public votes will each perform a classic Beatles song in the dramatic sing off.

The two bands will then be disbanded and the boys will be judged as ten individuals. The judges will then decide which five boys will carry on as a band to the grand finale of Let It Shine.

What do the winners of Let it Shine get?

The five winning boys will get to tour the UK in a theatre production called The Band – a musical stage show featuring the music of Take That.

Advertisement

Let It Shine continues on Saturday February 11 at 6.55pm on BBC1.