When is the Great Pottery Throwdown on TV? Start date, judges and host

When does the Great Pottery Throwdown start?

The new batch of potters will make their debuts on Sunday 10th January 2020 with the first episode airing on Channel 4 at 7:45pm.

Who is judge Keith Brymer Jones?

Keith Brymer Jones has been the only person to appear on all three previous series of The Great Pottery Throwdown and he’s back again for season four.

Having made his first pottery object at the age of just 11, and has carved out an impressive career, currently serving as the head of design for ceramics retailer Make International.

He’s also collaborated with designers including Jane Foster, Scion Living, Hokolo, Tatty Divine, Burt and Buoy and Becky Baur.

Who is the new judge on The Great Pottery Throwdown?

Joining Brymer Jones for the new series is Richard Miller, who takes over from series three judge Sue Pryke.

Miller is not completely new to The Great Pottery Throwdown, having previously worked as a technician on the show, while he also runs stoneware tile company Froyles Tiles and has collaborated with a wide range of architects and designers.

Who is The Great Pottery Throwdown host?

Channel 4

As well as a new judge, season four also introduces a new host in the shape of Siobhán McSweeney, a replacement for previous presenter Melanie Sykes.

McSweeney is best known for her acting credits – including roles as Sister Michael on Derry Girls and Mary McCurdy in The Fall, while she has also made various appearances on stage.

What is The Great Pottery Throwdown about?