And contribute Ore did. He conquered his phobia of birds, stroked a guide dog and generally all-round nailed hosting.

In fact, he did so well people are now asking for Ore to become a permanent host (sorry, Phillip).

At the end of the show, Ore said to Holly, “It’s been one of the best things I’ve ever done. And it’s just been two hours, imagine what more we could create! I love you all, thank you.”

And with that Ore was off for some very important Paso Doble training ahead of Saturday’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing is on 7pm Saturday, BBC1