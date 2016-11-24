Strictly's Ore Oduba stands in for Philip Schofield on This Morning: "It's one of the best things I've ever done"
And a lot of viewers want the Strictly star to become a full-time host
Ore Oduba – Strictly Come Dancing jive sensation – filled in for Phillip Schofield today as a guest co-host on ITV’s This Morning.
While Schofield was out with other filming commitments, the BBC sports presenter was over the moon to join Holly Willoughby on the flagship show. At the beginning of the programme Ore said: “I’m a little bit like an excited child…you know when a child meets someone that’s their hero they tend to just sort of stand and stare – so that could be me for the duration of the programme, but I’ll try to talk and contribute!”
And contribute Ore did. He conquered his phobia of birds, stroked a guide dog and generally all-round nailed hosting.
In fact, he did so well people are now asking for Ore to become a permanent host (sorry, Phillip).
At the end of the show, Ore said to Holly, “It’s been one of the best things I’ve ever done. And it’s just been two hours, imagine what more we could create! I love you all, thank you.”
And with that Ore was off for some very important Paso Doble training ahead of Saturday’s Strictly Come Dancing.
Strictly Come Dancing is on 7pm Saturday, BBC1