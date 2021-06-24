Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood addresses whether Bruno Tonioli will return to judge in 2022

It was announced earlier today that Bruno Tonioli would not be returning to Strictly Come Dancing for this year’s series – with his spot in the panel set to be filled by long-time Strictly professional Anton Du Beke.

And now Craig Revel Horwood has discussed whether the Italian will be back on the show in the future, addressing the matter during an appearance on This Morning on ITV.

Speaking to Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, he said: “You know Bruno’s not out out, in that way. He may come back next year, who knows?”

Interestingly, Revel Horwood revealed that he had only found out about the change to the judging panel yesterday afternoon, but he said that he was “delighted” that Du Beke would be filling in.

“I was discussing it with Bruno because we’ve just been filming a road trip show together,” he said. “And we were talking about whether he was going to be able to fly backwards and forwards. And of course, he can’t, it’s just too sort of risky I think at the moment.”

He added, “So delighted when Anton got the job, I was over the moon, in fact, I spoke to him on the way to the studio here today and he’s super excited as we all are.

“And isn’t it about time, darling? I mean there is a point in your life where you have to give up the dance shoes and hang them up at some stage, you know, and so he deserves it.”

During the interview he also talked about his recent appearance on The Masked Dancer, joking that the experience was “dreadful”.

“I don’t like being judged but I thought I had to put the shoe on the other foot, really put my money where my mouth is,” he said. “And I did it as a challenge really personally for me, number one to see if I could still dance and number two to see how difficult it is to be judged and also put yourself on the line.”

But asked by Holly if that experience would encourage him to be kinder to Strictly contestants in the future, he replied, “No. I’m saying that only because… yes I will feel for the contestants on Strictly Come Dancing, and I do encourage them, I try and do that.

“But I think I’m there to do a job and I’m there to judge that one minute 30 and I can’t lie to myself or the nation, can I?”