A whopping 62% of the vote says Ruth Langsford and pro partner Anton Du Beke should be the ones waltzing out of the competition on Sunday night and it's fair to say the judges agree, having awarded the pair the lowest score of the night, just 18 points, after their underwhelming foxtrot to Mack the Knife.

But who could be joining Ruth in the dance-off? If was up to the judges, it would be Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse on 21 points, closely followed by Mollie King and AJ Pritchard on 22, while our poll says Mollie and AJ on 10.5% or perhaps Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton on 7.6%.

You can find out for sure tonight from 7:20pm on BBC1.