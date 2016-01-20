Piers Morgan would return to BGT, jokes Cowell's salary offers are getting "ridiculous"
Of all the shows he's done, Morgan says he'd happily return as a judge on Britain's Got Talent
Piers Morgan has said of all the shows he's done he would return as a judge on Britain's Got Talent.
"I love Britain’s Got Talent – I think Simon [Cowell] and I had a very good dynamic actually," Morgan said, speaking backstage at this year's National Television Awards.
"Of all the shows that I’ve done before, the only one I’d go back on would be that one day – I think [Cowell] and I would have fun," he added, Morgan a judge on the show for the first four series.
Joking that Cowell "calls him every night" asking him to come back, Morgan teased: "The money’s getting ridiculous. I said 'Simon, you will not buy me!' When we get to five million, I start Monday."
BGT is currently filming its tenth series of the show with now long-standing judging line-up Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams. Morgan himself can be found on Good Morning Britain alongside Susanna Reid.