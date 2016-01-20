"Of all the shows that I’ve done before, the only one I’d go back on would be that one day – I think [Cowell] and I would have fun," he added, Morgan a judge on the show for the first four series.

Joking that Cowell "calls him every night" asking him to come back, Morgan teased: "The money’s getting ridiculous. I said 'Simon, you will not buy me!' When we get to five million, I start Monday."

BGT is currently filming its tenth series of the show with now long-standing judging line-up Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams. Morgan himself can be found on Good Morning Britain alongside Susanna Reid.