The 7-piece band, who scored their first UK number one in April for their latest EP, Map of the Soul: Persona, stopped by the ITV talent show ahead of their two headlining shows at London's Wembley Stadium on 1st and 2nd of June.

They brought the bright colours, pastel suits and slick dance moves - for which their music videos are synonymous - to the talent show, and the performance didn't disappoint. Check it out below.

Unsurprisingly the crowd went wild, greeting the end of the song with high-pitched screams.

"We're really happy to be back - it's our first show in the UK," they said. "See you at Wembley!"