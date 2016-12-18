Ed Balls returned to Strictly to perform Gangnam Style one last time
And it was WONDERFUL
If you've spent the last few weeks re-watching Ed Balls' Gangnam Style at every given opportunity then last night's Strictly final had a treat in store for you...
The former politician's routine to Psy's smash hit stole the show – and practically broke the internet – when he and partner Katya Jones first performed it earlier in the series. And so as this year's intake returned to the Strictly studio for one last time, it fell to Ed to provide the comic relief once again. And he didn't disappoint.
This year's Strictly celebrities reunited for one final routine with each couple getting a few bars to showcase their most memorable moves – but when Ed and Katya's turn came around, the entire group got into the spirit...
And Twitter couldn't believe its luck:
The 'people's champion' was subject to a whole new wave of love.
