Hosted by Ashley Roberts, Dance Monsters sees amateur dancers suit up and perform their best moves whilst disguised as a CGI creature.

From The Masked Singer to Sexy Beasts , ridiculous disguises have taken over entertainment television - and Netflix 's latest reality competition is leaning into the trend. However, it's bringing motion capture technology to the table.

With Dancing on Ice's Ashley Banjo, internet star Lele Pons and singer Ne-Yo on the judging panel, one lucky contestant will be the recipient of a life-changing $250,000.

Here's everything you need to know about Netflix's new show Dance Monsters.

Dance Monsters arrives on Netflix on Friday 16th December.

The show will be released in batches, with the second round of episodes arriving on Friday 23rd December and the last two instalments landing on Friday 30th December.

Who are the Dance Monsters judges?

Ne-Yo, Lele Pons and Ashley Banjo on Dance Monsters. Netflix

Sitting on the Dance Monsters judging panel are both British and American stars: Diversity's Ashley Banjo, singer Ne-Yo and influencer Lele Pons.

Brits will be familiar with Ashley Banjo, who rose to fame as the leader of Britain's Got Talent winner and dance troupe Diversity. He has since judged talent shows Got to Dance, Can't Touch This, Dancing on Ice and even stood in for Simon Cowell on Britain's Got Talent's 2020 live shows.

Meanwhile, singer-songwriter Ne-Yo is best known for his hits Closer, Miss Independent, Beautiful Monster, Let Me Love You and Time of Our Lives, and he recently took part in the second season of The Masked Singer UK as Badger.

As for Lele Pons, she is a Venezuelan-American internet personality who started her career on Vine and went on to star in her own YouTube comedy sketches. She has also competed on the Mexican version of The Masked Singer.

Who is the host of Dance Monsters?

Ashley Roberts on Dance Monsters. Netflix

Netflix's Dance Monsters is hosted by Ashley Roberts – a Pussycat Doll and TV presenter who Brits will know best for her time on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, Dancing on Ice and Strictly Come Dancing.

The American media personality is currently the showbiz reporter for Heart FM's Breakfast show and has appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox, The X Factor: Celebrity, The Keith Lemon Sketch Show, Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, and The Real Dirty Dancing.

What is Dance Monsters?

Netflix

Dance Monsters is a brand new dance competition which sees amateur dancers use motion capture technology to disguise themselves as CGI avatars before showing off their best moves to the judging panel.

Described as a "feel-good" competition, the performer who impresses the judges the most will win a prize of $250,000.

While we don't know much about the contestants at this point, we do know that the show has gone all out on the avatars, with the dancers disguised as robots, aliens, cuddly bears, mummies and even marshmallow monsters.

Dance Monsters trailer

Netflix released a trailer for Dance Monsters at the start of the month, teasing the mad moves and simulated spins to come.

Dance Monsters arrives on Netflix on Friday 16th December. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

