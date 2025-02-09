And, of course, fans will have the final say on who takes the title of winner at the end.

This season – the show's 18th – also introduces KSI as a guest judge for the first time ever.

Britain's Got Talent has shared an exciting teaser for what's to come this season, featuring a wide variety of eye-popping (literally, in one instance) acts, from circus stunts to dancers to magicians.

Watch the action-packed preview below.

The clip also teases the moment Cowell hits the Golden Buzzer to send one lucky act straight through to the live shows.

Last year, singer Sydnie Christmas was crowned BGT champion, winning the £250,000 prize money and a spot on the roster at the Royal Variety Performance.

This season's auditions were previously delayed following the tragic death of Liam Payne.

One week before the Familiar singer and former One Direction star died after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the BGT judges gathered to launch the new season's auditions.

However, after Payne's death, they postponed auditions, with the production company Fremantle saying: "Due to the tragic passing of Liam Payne, we have decided to postpone the Britain’s Got Talent auditions. Our thoughts are with Liam’s friends, family and all who loved him."

Britain's Got Talent starts 7pm Saturday 22nd February on ITV, STV and ITV.

