Fresh off his win from The Traitors season 4, Stephen Libby is headed stateside for this year's upcoming Academy Awards!

The joint-winner will be working with ITV's This Morning, reporting on the red carpet fashion at Elton John's AIDS Foundation Academy Award Party and at the awards ceremony.

Stephen told The Sun: "I’ve just been having the best time working with the team at This Morning lately, from hosting fashion that I adore to now covering the buzz of the Oscars is just mind-blowing!

"I can’t wait to show viewers what I’ve been getting up to here in LA."

Stephen Libby. Joseph Okpako/WireImage

This comes after The Traitors star made an appearance on ITV’s fashion slot on This Morning alongside presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley.

Earlier this year, Stephen made history alongside Rachel Duffy as the first pair of Traitors to win the game together, with the duo taking home £47,875 each.

Speaking exclusively at the Radio Times Covers Party 2026 at the end of January, Stephen revealed he has left his job as a cyber security consultant and that he wants to dive "into something that I'm more passionate about".

"It's been very good to me over the years, which is great, but I'm taking a break from work at the moment, just going to put my feet up see what happens," he said.

He added: "And then if, in the future, an opportunity presents itself to me that's more exciting than cyber security, I'll grab it with both hands."

ITV will once again be the home of all Oscars content in the UK, with Jonathan Ross bringing all the glamour and excitement from the 98th Oscars ceremony to UK screens.

Joined by a panel of film aficionados - Elle Osili Wood, Samson Kayo and Fred Asquith - as they all offer unparalleled insight, commentary and analysis of Hollywood's biggest night.

In addition to the panel, the broadcast will feature live updates from the heart of the action. Ross King and Angelique Jackson will be reporting directly from the Oscars red carpet at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, capturing all the pre-show buzz and interviewing the stars before the main awards ceremony begins at 11pm.

