“I want to thank the BBC and all our fans for their overwhelming support of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK,” he said.

“This season’s queens proved that Britain’s Got Charisma Uniqueness Nerve and Talent and I want to see more! Here’s to another season of love, laughter and light!"

The first UK series, which wraps up with a grand final on 21st November, welcomed 10 British queens to compete in a series of challenges from Downton Draggy to Snatch Game.

There have been some 6.5 million total requests on iPlayer just over half way through the series which features Michelle Visage, from the US version, and Alan Carr and Graham Norton on the judging panel with Ru.

So gentlemen, start your engines – applications are now open here until Friday 15th November 2019.

The current series finale airs at 8pm on November 21st on BBC iPlayer in the UK