❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Scarlett Moffatt reveals why she'll "probably never" appear on Strictly's main series after Christmas win
"Getting to be part of the Christmas special means everything to me."
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Sunday, 28 December 2025 at 10:20 am
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad