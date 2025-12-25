This year's Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special marks the last one we'll see with Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman at the helm – and they made sure to go out with a bang.

In tonight's special, which saw five celebrities and pros take to the dance floor for some festive cheer, it was also particularly poignant for the beloved Tess and Claudia.

In a sweet nod to the iconic Love Actually scene, Winkleman opened a door to reveal Dave Arch holding a set of cue cards.

"Say it's carol singers. Claud, because it's Christmas, and it's the last time I'll see you, to me you are perfect. Even though you are orange, it's always been you," Dave's cards read, as Winkleman laughed and appeared to compose herself after becoming slightly emotional.

Winkleman then had some cards of her own, which read: "Rumba? Tess."

The pair shared a hug before the Christmas special continued, as Scarlett Moffatt and Vito Coppola took to the stage for the final performance of the night.

Claudia Winkleman and Dave Arch. BBC/Guy Levy

Last weekend, the presenting duo's farewell was marked with an emotional VT featuring members of the production team, who praised their contribution to the series and described them as the "nation's icons".

But before they could collect their thoughts, judge Craig Revel Horwood interrupted them and read out some very special words from "superfan" Queen Camilla: "Dear Tess and Claudia, as you prepare to take your final twirl, I just want to say thank you on behalf of the millions who watch you each week.

"I've often thought that Strictly is not so much a show about dancing as about friendships: the bonds forged, the struggles overcome and the joy shared in undertaking a joint endeavour.

"If that is true, then perhaps yours has been the greatest Strictly partnership of all.

"The warmth, compassion and sheer happiness you have radiated with and from each other has been at the heart of the show's success."

She continued: "I think I speak for everyone when I say you have been utterly fab-u-lous. I wish you both every success in wherever life's journey takes you next, but as one who has appreciated its lifelong benefits, do promise us one thing: keep dancing."

The pair became emotional, with Tess describing it as "unbelievable" and Claudia calling it "amazing," before they signed off the show one final time.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special is available to watch on catch-up on BBC iPlayer.

