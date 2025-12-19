This Christmas, the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 are treating the nation to a variety of festive specials of beloved quiz shows.

Whether you're a general knowledge buff and excel at Richard Osman's House of Games, or fancy yourself one of the smartest people in the country in Lee Mack's The 1% Club, there are a whole mix of shows to get stuck into this Christmas period.

This year's Christmas helpings feature celebrity guests raising money for charity, famous faces getting stuck in and helping strangers who are trying their luck at walking away with a life-changing cash prize, and more.

So, what's on TV this Christmas? Scroll on to find out where you get can your next dose of brain teasers.

BBC One

Blankety Blank

Bradley Walsh. BBC/Talkback Thames/Matt Frost

When? 20th December at 6:20pm

Blankety Blank is back for a hilarious Christmas special, with Bradley Walsh back at the helm.

During the festive week, he will be joined by Daniel Mays, Charlotte Church, Jack Dee, Alex Brooker, Motsi Mabuse and Stephanie Beacham.

QI

QI Christmas. BBC/Fremantlemedia Ltd and QI

When? 23rd December at 9pm

Julian Clary, Fatiha El-Ghorri, Jimmy Carr and Alan Davies visit Sandi Toksvig's winter wonderland for the QI Christmas special.

The Weakest Link

The Weakest Link Christmas special. BBC Studios/Alan Peebles

When? 25th December at 4:45pm

Romesh Ranganathan is bringing his festive cheer to a star-studded line-up of The Weakest Link's festive special.

The festive line-up includes Lou Sanders, Martine McCutcheon, David O'Doherty, Ade Adepitan, Ross King, Jess Wright, Eddie Kadi and Blu Hydrangea.

All of whom will, at first, work together to try to win up to £50,000 for their individual chosen charity in one of the world’s most iconic quizzes.

As ever, one player will be voted the weakest link by their fellow contestants and will leave with nothing.

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel

Michael McIntyre. BBC/Hungry McBear/Gary Moyes

When? 25th December at 6:45pm

Michael McIntyre and his wheel is back for a festive special this Christmas, featuring eight celebrity experts on hand to to use their knowledge of all things Christmas, to help three famous faces bank as much money as possible.

Richard Osman, Mel Giedroyc and Paddy McGuinness are the special celebrity contestants, hoping to bank as much money as possible for their chosen charities.

Meanwhile, Gyles Brandreth, Josie Gibson, Big Narstie, Tim Vine, Zara McDermott, Gladiator's very own Nitro and Gavin and Stacey legends Matthew Horne and Joanna Page are on hand to help answer questions.

Would I Lie to You Christmas Special

Jools Holland, Swarzy Shire, David Walliams, Helen George. David Mitchell, Rob Brydon and Lee Mack. BBC / Zeppotron Limited / Brian Ritchie

When? 26th December at 7pm

Rob Brydon is back on hosting duties for a festive edition of the panel show, with David Mitchell and Lee Mack also back as team captains.

David Mitchell is joined by Jools Holland and Swarzy Shire, while Lee Mack teams up with Helen George and David Walliams.

BBC Two

Richard Osman's Festive House of Games

Harriet Kemsley, Mel Giedroyc, Richard Osman, Charles Venn, Mathew Baynton. BBC/Remarkable Entertainment/Kerry Spicer

When? 22nd December at 7pm

The first week of Richard Osman's Festive House of Games sees Mathew Baynton, Mel Giedroyc, Harriet Kemsley and Charles Venn test their general knowledge skills throughout the week.

The following week, Alex Brooker, Rhys Darby, Joanna Page and Molly Rainford ring in the new year with their week of festive general knowledge quizzing.

University Challenge

Amol Rajan. BBC/ITV Studios - Lifted Entertainment

When? 22nd December at 8:30pm

This year's festive University Challenge is an all-star edition of the quiz show, featuring notable teams and players from each of the 14 seasons so far.

The festive series kicks off with a match between Christmas 2024’s champions, Durham, and season 10 runners-up, Manchester.

ITV

Bullseye

Freddie Flintoff hosting Bullseye. ITV / 12 Yard Productions

When? 25th December at 8:15pm

Freddie Flintoff is joined by three pairs of contestants each made up of a keen darts player (the 'thrower') and their partner (the 'knower').

This Christmas special, Flintoff will be joined joined by former world champion Michael van Gerwen, as they combine to complete a charity challenge.

The 1% Club

Lee Mack for The 1% Club. ITV/Magnum TV

When? 25th December at 9:15pm

Lee Mack is back with a festive edition of The 1% Club in which every question is Christmas-themed, and the 100 contestants are hoping to make the holiday season even more special by winning up to £100,000.

Romesh Ranganathan's Parents' Evening

Romesh Ranganathan's Parents' Evening. Ranga Bee

When? 25th December at 10:15pm

Featuring Larry Lamb and his son George, Motsi Mabuse and her mum Dudu, and Josh Widdicombe and his dad Tom, this festive edition sees celebrities team up with family members, with the parents choosing which questions their grown-up children will answer and gambling on how many they can get right.

Celebrity Who Wants to be a Millionaire?

Jeremy Clarkson. Stellify Media/Son

When? 26th December at 9pm

Celebrity Traitors veteran Joe Marler and comedian Katherine Ryan each hope to climb the money ladder and raise funds for their chosen charities.

Wheel of Fortune

Graham Norton. Whisper North

When? 27th December at 7:30pm

Graham Norton hosts a festive edition of Wheel of Fortune, with contestant Craig and his daughter Erin, along with mother-and-daughter duos Sue and Kaye, and Sheesh and Suki competing in the hope of unwrapping a grand prize of £50,000.

Ant & Dec's Limitless Win

Ant and Dec and Amanda Holden. Hello Dolly/Mitre Studios

When? 27th December at 8:30pm

Ant and Dec spread the Christmas joy by surprising two audience members with the chance to take on the money-making ladder – but for the first time, they will be playing alongside their own celebrity teammates, including Amanda Holden and Jamie Redknapp.

Channel 4

Rachel Riley, Jimmy Carr and Susie Dent on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. Channel 4

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

When? 24th December at 9pm

Jimmy Carr hosts a festive edition of the comedy words-and-numbers quiz, with Jon Richardson and Daisy May Cooper taking on Rob Beckett and Judi Love.

Katie Norris is in Dictionary Corner, while Countdown regulars Rachel Riley and Susie Dent are on hand to adjudicate.

Big Fat Quiz of the Year

Jonathan Ross, Richard Ayoade, Katherine Ryan, Nick Mohammed, Roisin Conaty and Lou Sanders. Brian J Ritchie/Channel 4

When? 26th December at 9pm

Quiz host Jimmy Carr invites panellists Jonathan Ross, Richard Ayoade, Katherine Ryan, Nick Mohammed, Roisin Conaty and Lou Sanders to battle it out to see who knows the most about the year gone by.

