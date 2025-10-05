Saturday Night Live new cast members: Meet the new faces of season 51
New faces have joined the comedy show.
Five new comics are joining Saturday Night Live after a flurry of exits from the sketch comedy series.
Season 51 kicked off in truly hilarious fashion, with the introduction of five new cast members as well as returning comics featuring the likes of Marcello Hernández and Bowen Yang.
"The show has always brought people in fromt different ages and different generations, and it's how it revives itself," SNL boss Lorne Michaels told Entertainment Tonight.
"It’s always hard when people leave, but there’s a time for that. Our audience has always stayed relatively young, and more so now with TikTok, and change is good. The people we’re bringing in I’m really excited about."
So, who are the five new SNL cast members? Read on to find out.
Saturday Night Live new cast members
- Tommy Brennan
- Jeremy Culhane
- Ben Marshall
- Kam Patterson
- Veronika Slowikowska
Scroll down to learn more about them.
Tommy Brennan
Age: 31
Job: Stand-up comedian
Instagram: @somekidtommy
Tommy Brennan is a stand-up comedian who has opened for the likes of Nikki Glaser, Taylor Tomlinson and Louie Anderson.
Prior to joining SNL, Tommy performed on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
Jeremy Culhane
Age: 33
Job: Comedian
Instagram: @jazzy_jelly
Jeremy Culhane is a comedian and has previously appeared in American Vandal, Heathers and The Sex Lives of College Girls.
Since 2021, he has co-hosted the Artists on Artists on Artists on Artists podcast.
Ben Marshall
Age: 30
Job: Comedian
Instagram: @benmarshallstyle
Ben Marshall is a comedian and writer best known for being part of comedy trio Please Don't Destroy.
Ben isn't wholly new to the SNL family, having joined as a writer in 2021 and appeared in various sketches over the years.
His other credits include Poker Faces and he is due to appear in Netflix's 72 Hours.
Kam Patterson
Age: 26
Job: Stand-up comedian
Instagram: @kamsoofunny
Kam Patterson is a stand-up comedian and actor, who first rose to prominence after starring on the Kill Tony stand-up comedy podcast.
He performed with Killy Tony in 2024 and joined its tour in 2025, before joining the cast of Netflix's 72 Hours alongside Kevin Hart.
Veronika Slowikowska
Age: 29
Job: Actress and comedian
Instagram: @veronika_iscool
Veronika Slowikowska is an actress and comedian, who first rose to fame through her internet sketch comedy and for her role in What We Do in the Shadows.
Since then, she has appeared in I Like Movies and more recently starred alongside Leighton Meester and Robbie Amell in EXmas.
Her casting in Saturday Night Live marks the first time since 1994 that a Canadian cast member was hired.
