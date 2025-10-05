"The show has always brought people in fromt different ages and different generations, and it's how it revives itself," SNL boss Lorne Michaels told Entertainment Tonight.

"It’s always hard when people leave, but there’s a time for that. Our audience has always stayed relatively young, and more so now with TikTok, and change is good. The people we’re bringing in I’m really excited about."

So, who are the five new SNL cast members? Read on to find out.

Saturday Night Live new cast members

Tommy Brennan

Jeremy Culhane

Ben Marshall

Kam Patterson

Veronika Slowikowska

Tommy Brennan

Tommy Brennan. Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images

Age: 31

Job: Stand-up comedian

Instagram: @somekidtommy

Tommy Brennan is a stand-up comedian who has opened for the likes of Nikki Glaser, Taylor Tomlinson and Louie Anderson.

Prior to joining SNL, Tommy performed on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Jeremy Culhane

Jeremy Culhane. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Age: 33

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @jazzy_jelly

Jeremy Culhane is a comedian and has previously appeared in American Vandal, Heathers and The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Since 2021, he has co-hosted the Artists on Artists on Artists on Artists podcast.

Ben Marshall

Ben Marshall. Caro Scarimbolo/NBC via Getty Images

Age: 30

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @benmarshallstyle

Ben Marshall is a comedian and writer best known for being part of comedy trio Please Don't Destroy.

Ben isn't wholly new to the SNL family, having joined as a writer in 2021 and appeared in various sketches over the years.

His other credits include Poker Faces and he is due to appear in Netflix's 72 Hours.

Kam Patterson

Kam Patterson. Samantha Burkardt/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images

Age: 26

Job: Stand-up comedian

Instagram: @kamsoofunny

Kam Patterson is a stand-up comedian and actor, who first rose to prominence after starring on the Kill Tony stand-up comedy podcast.

He performed with Killy Tony in 2024 and joined its tour in 2025, before joining the cast of Netflix's 72 Hours alongside Kevin Hart.

Veronika Slowikowska

Veronika Slowikowska. Chris Saucedo/Getty Images

Age: 29

Job: Actress and comedian

Instagram: @veronika_iscool

Veronika Slowikowska is an actress and comedian, who first rose to fame through her internet sketch comedy and for her role in What We Do in the Shadows.

Since then, she has appeared in I Like Movies and more recently starred alongside Leighton Meester and Robbie Amell in EXmas.

Her casting in Saturday Night Live marks the first time since 1994 that a Canadian cast member was hired.

