Set in South Africa's Johannesburg area, the seven-part series will showcase the who's who of fashion, music and social media from different parts of the continent.

Netflix is about to introduce viewers to the rich and famous of Africa in its brand new reality TV series, Young, Famous & African .

So, who exactly are the stars of Young, Famous & African?

Ahead of the series, here's everything you need to know about the cast, including what they all do for a living, and where to follow them on Instagram.

Young, Famous & African cast

Khanyi Mbau

Instagram/@mbaureloaded

Job: Actress

From: South Africa

Instagram: @mbaureloaded

South African entertainment royalty Khanyi Mbau is the lead star of Netflix's Young, Famous & African.

Brought up in Soweto, Mbau rose to fame in 2004, when she starred as Mbali in the SABC 1 soap opera Mzansi and SABC 1's mini-series After Nine. Since 2018, she has been the host of the SABC 3 entertainment show The Scoop, The Big Secret on BET Africa and plays Tshidi on Mzansi Magic's Abomama.

She says: "My friends call me the OG, the original gold digger."

Kudzai Mushonga

Kudzai and Khanyi Instagram/@mbaureloaded

Job: Businessman

From: Zimbabwe

Kudzai is a Zimbabwean musician and husband of Khanyi Mbau.

Also known as Ndege Boy, Kudzai's net worth is said to be around $5 million.

Diamond Platnumz

Getty Images

Job: Musician

From: Tanzania

Instagram: @diamondplatnumz

Diamond Platnumz is a Tanzanian musician, who speaks confidently about his romantic side, saying: "I think I’m too romantic. The way I treat my lady it’s as if she is my wife."

With 14 million followers on Instagram, Diamond is a pretty big deal in his field.

2Baba

Getty Images

Job: Singer

From: Nigeria

Instagram: @official2baba

Nigerian star 2Baba is a singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and humanitarian. He previously went by the stage name 2face Idibia, before rebranding in 2014.

In 2015, 2Baba became the first winner of MTV Europe, Best African Act Award.

"It’s B Red in the building, Fresh King Don Come," he says in the reality's trailer.

Annie Macaulay-Idibia

Instagram/@annieidibia1

Job: Model, presenter and actress

From: Nigeria

Instagram: @annieidibia1

Annie is a Nigerian model, presenter and actress, and the wife of 2Baba. Together the couple have two young daughters.

In 2009, she was nominated in the "Best Supporting Actress" category at the Best of Nollywood Awards.

Nadia Nakai

Instagram/@nadianakai

Job: Musican

From: South Africa

Instagram: @nadianakai

Nadia is a South African-born Zimbabwean rapper. She studied Marketing, Communication, and Media Studies at Monash University, Johannesburg, and made her first TV appearance on the e.tv hip hop show Shiz Niz where she won the Mixtape 101 competition. Since then, she's gone on to produce her own music and front several TV shows. Her debut album, Nadia Naked, was released in 2019.

Naked DJ

Instagram/@naked_dj

Job: DJ

From: South Africa

Instagram: @naked_dj

Naked DJ, is a South African DJ, whose full name is Quinton Mansina.

Quinton is a father and was previously married to Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Naledi Willer. He is now in a relationship with footballer Kayliegh Schwark, who is 13 years his junior.

Kayliegh Schwark

Instagram/@kayleigh_schwark

Job: Footballer

From: South Africa

Instagram: @kayleigh_schwark

Kayliegh is a South African footballer and girlfriend of Quinton Mansina.

On her Instagram account, Schwark shares lots of cute coupley photos of the pair vacationing, as well as lots of work out pics.

Last year, she wished her boo a happy birthday in a sweet Insta post, saying: "Happy Birthday Snugglez ❤️???? May the Lord protect you , guide you and send so many blessings into your life.I pray our relationship grows to new heights every single day ! Love you lots…. even when you grumpy ????❤️???? #letscelebrateyou ????????"

Zari the Boss Lady

Instagram/@zarithebosslady

Job: Businesswoman

From: Uganda

Instagram: @zarithebosslady

Zari is a Ugandan businesswoman and socialite, who resides in South Africa.

She is the heir and CEO of Brooklyn City College (BCC), a South African based diverse, progressive educational institute which she co-founded with her late husband Ivan Ssemwanga.

Andile Ncube

Instagram/@andilencube

Job: Actor and media personality

From: South Africa

Instagram: @andilencube

Andile is a South African actor and media personality.

He has been in the television industry since 2003 and is best known for hosting the Mzansi Friday night music show LIVE.

Swanky Jerry

Swanky Jerry Instagram/@swankyjerry

Job: Fashion stylist

From: Nigeria

Instagram: @swankyjerry

Swanky Jerry is a Nigerian stylist.

Full name Jeremiah Ogbodo, Jerry has dressed some of the biggest African stars, including Tonto Dikeh, D'banj, Ice Prince, M.I, Tu Face, Juliet Ibrahim and Davido.

Young, Famous & African starts on Netflix on Friday 18th March. Read our guide to the best series on Netflix.