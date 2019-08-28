And with 13 contestants, the heat is most definitely on for our bakers this year, with host Noel Fielding warning that there could be a double dumping from the tent in any given week.

Here’s who left the Bake Off tent this week.

Who left Great British Bake Off?

Dan became the first to leave the tent on GBBO. Paul Hollywood said it was a close call, with Jamie dodging a bullet after a few mishaps along the way.

More like this

Week 1 – Cake Week

The gauntlet has been thrown down already, with several of our 13 hopefuls wowing the judges with their cakes.

Asked to bake a well decorated fruit cake for their signature, tackle genoise sponge for their technical and whip up the birthday cake of their childhood dreams for their showstopper, it was a challenging first week for the hopefuls.

Jamie had a tough week in the tent, falling down on his technical after making just two instead of three layers of sponge, while his showstopper left Paul and Prue unimpressed.

Helena struggled with her signature after she failed to effectively crystalise her sugar when making caramel. She also placed 12th in the technical, with Paul comparing her sponge to rubber.

But after the hosts had deliberated, it was Dan whose time in the tent was up. It was a shock decision given that the judges had appeared generally positive about his showstopper, criticising it only for lacking passion fruit flavour – while a slightly under-baked fruit cake had been his only other issue – and viewers branded it “The biggest controversy since #fridgegate”.

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off continues Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.